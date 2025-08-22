Cuba Maritime & Port Celebrates Three Years of Industry Innovation and Collaboration

Cubo Maritime & Port, an open innovation hub founded by Cubo Itaú in partnership with Wilson Sons, Port of Açu, and Hidrovias do Brasil, has completed three years of advancing digitalization, clean fuels, and business growth in the maritime-port sector.

The hub has connected startups with industry leaders, generating success stories such as the acquisition of oceanographic monitoring firm HidroMares by SGS, and fostering initiatives in biofuels, AI-driven river logistics, and drone operations. Its flagship event, Portos ao Cubo, now the leading maritime innovation forum in Brazil, annually gathers over 400 stakeholders.

Key achievements include: