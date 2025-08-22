Subscribe
Cuba Maritime & Port Celebrates Three Years of Industry Innovation and Collaboration

August 22, 2025

Portos ao Cubo: event brings together more than 400 people to discuss trends and insights. © Cubo Maritime & Port
Cubo Maritime & Port, an open innovation hub founded by Cubo Itaú in partnership with Wilson Sons, Port of Açu, and Hidrovias do Brasil, has completed three years of advancing digitalization, clean fuels, and business growth in the maritime-port sector.

The hub has connected startups with industry leaders, generating success stories such as the acquisition of oceanographic monitoring firm HidroMares by SGS, and fostering initiatives in biofuels, AI-driven river logistics, and drone operations. Its flagship event, Portos ao Cubo, now the leading maritime innovation forum in Brazil, annually gathers over 400 stakeholders.

Key achievements include:

  • Decarbonization: Latin America’s first tugboat refueling with HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil), a biofuel that can cut CO₂ emissions by up to 90%. Wilson Sons aims to convert its 80-vessel fleet by 2026. Port of Açu is also advancing DAC-to-SEA, a project capturing CO₂ and converting it into renewable fuel.

  • Artificial Intelligence & Automation: Hidrovias do Brasil’s Smart Shipping project, developed with Technomar, applies AI and digital twins to optimize river logistics, with government-backed investment. Wilson Sons has also launched drone trials at the Port of Salvador for ship-to-shore deliveries.

  • Ecosystem Growth: In 2024, 21 Cubo startups generated revenues of over R$213 million, driving new jobs, investment, and digital transformation across ports and shipping.

