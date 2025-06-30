Subscribe
ASRY Hosts First Innovation Forum with Lumofy

June 30, 2025

Image courtesy ASRY
Image courtesy ASRY
Image courtesy ASRY
Image courtesy ASRY

ASRY has held its first innovation forum in collaboration with Lumofy, an AI-powered talent management platform.  The event, titled ‘Unlocking Creative Potential’, was organised to promote a culture of innovation in the workplace, enhance employee capabilities, and empower staff to turn creative ideas into practical initiatives that improve organisational performance.

The forum was attended by ASRY’s Vice President for Corporate Support, Shaikh Duaij bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, along with Lumofy’s founder and CEO, Ahmed Al Faraj, and senior staff from both sides. It reflected ASRY’s commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and encouraging innovation as a central part of its ongoing growth and development.

As part of the event, ten employees were recognised for logging the highest number of training hours and for their outstanding use of the Lumofy platform.

Speaking on the occasion, Shaikh Duaij bin Mohammed Al Khalifa said: ASRY has recently launched a series of initiatives and incentive programmes aimed at encouraging innovation and creative thinking.

He added: “At ASRY, we believe that investing in creative minds is one of the key pillars of institutional excellence.  Empowering outstanding talent directly supports the company’s progress in innovation and development.”

He also noted the recent launch of the Ibtaker Award, which aims to reward creativity in the workplace and strengthen employees’ skills in problem-solving, and original thinking.  These initiatives, he said, align with the company’s values of innovation and teamwork.

