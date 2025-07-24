Deloitte Smart Factory Showcases Digital Process Chains in Action

In Düsseldorf, Deloitte has opened the "SmartFactory," a model factory where customers can experience Industry 4.0 live. It is intended for all industries involved in the development and production of cyber-physical systems and which have to organize collaboration between different specialist departments and integrate a large number of stakeholders inside and outside the company.

Deloitte and PROSTEP have implemented a number of practice-oriented use cases for end-to-end data processes at the factory, with a digital process chain that links requirements engineering, model-based systems engineering and development serving as an example.The use cases demonstrate how end-to-end traceability works and how the foundation for AI-assisted processes can be laid.

The two partners worked closely together on developing the end-to-end engineering process chain, bringing together both Deloitte's process knowhow and PROSTEP's PLM integration know-how. PROSTEP's OpenPDM solution, which is part of its digital thread platform, provides the basis for the integration solution. It offers standard connectors to all leading PLM, ALM and ERP systems, thus minimizing integration and maintenance costs.

The integrated IT system landscape facilitates seamless collaboration in system development, which means that different specialist departments can achieve the highest possible level of quality and efficiency in their preferred expert systems. It also helps shorten development cycles and meet compliance requirements relating to traceability, like those required by ASPICE, CSMS standards and MDR.

The use cases are based on frequently occurring development processes along the V-model. The stakeholders' requirements are initially recorded in PTC Code beamer and transferred to Dassault Systèmes' Catia Magic CyberSystems Engineer (formerly Cameo Systems Modeler) for the purpose of modeling the system architecture and deriving additional functional and system requirements. Once a specific level of maturity has been reached, the complete requirements package is passed on to Siemens Team center for further development.