JAXPORT Enhances Global Reach with New Partnerships

December 10, 2024

The port of Jacksonville (c) David / Adobestock
With the upcoming dissolution of the 2M Alliance in early 2025, JAXPORT is maintaining and growing its global container services through strategic partnerships with the world's top ocean carriers. 

New and modified service routes through JAXPORT will provide expanded global connectivity and access to new and emerging markets.

Three primary changes are taking place beginning in February 2025.

  1. The Gemini Cooperation – an alliance between Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd – has added JAXPORT to a new, direct service calling Cartagena, Colombia, opening doors not only to South American markets but also to the global Gemini network, including ports in Asia, Central America, Oceania, the Caribbean and Europe.
  2. Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) and Zim Line will continue to provide direct Asia service to/from JAXPORT. Their enhanced Emerald/E-Commerce Express service will add new port connections for JAXPORT in Southeast Asia and South China, including Vung Tau and Haiphong in Vietnam and Yantian, China, as well as Cartagena, Colombia and Singapore.
  3. The Premier Alliance, formerly known as THE Alliance, includes Ocean Network Express (ONE), Yang Ming, and Hyundai Merchant Marine (HMM). The Premier Alliance will offer the EC3 service through JAXPORT, retaining their connections between Jacksonville and Singapore; Colombo, Sri Lanka; Cai Mep, Vietnam; Laem Chabang, Thailand; and Halifax, Canada. In addition to the EC3, ONE recently announced that JAXPORT will be included in its EC2 service calling ports in Northeast Asia, including Xiamen, Yantian, Ningbo and Shanghai in China; Busan, South Korea; and a Central American call in Manzanillo, Panama. These additions complement the success of ONE's West India North America (WIN) service, launched in 2024, which connects Jacksonville with key ports in India (Mundra, Nhava Sheva, Hazira) and Pakistan (Bin Qasim).

"The carriers' decisions to maintain and grow their service routes through JAXPORT underscores the port's position as a critical global gateway offering shippers seamless access to key markets worldwide," said JAXPORT CEO Eric Green. "The enhanced global connectivity offered by these new partnerships will benefit a wide range of industries, including automotive, retail, and manufacturing."

The increased access to new and emerging markets will create new opportunities for businesses in Northeast Florida and beyond. JAXPORT's strategic investments in infrastructure, combined with these new service offerings, position the port for continued growth and success in the years to come.

