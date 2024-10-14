Ports of Indiana Launches New Ohio River Terminal Operator

Ports of Indiana has introduced a new venture called Indiana River & Rail Terminals, creating the largest general cargo operation along the Ohio River. This initiative will oversee all general cargo facilities at the Jeffersonville and Mount Vernon ports, encompassing six docks, six warehouses, and several rail transload facilities. It will also provide logistics services to over 40 clients across the extensive 2,200 acres of port land.

Positioned within the greater Louisville and Evansville metropolitan areas, the new venture caters to the Southern Indiana Port District, recognized as the busiest inland port in the nation. This port handles an impressive 27.7 million tons of cargo annually via barge, ranking as the 22nd largest port in the United States, and operating at about 60% more capacity than any other inland port.

The operation is a collaboration with Superior River Terminals Indiana (SRTI), a seasoned stevedore with experience managing facilities at Jeffersonville and Mount Vernon. This partnership aims to consolidate operations and streamline the management of barge, rail, and warehouse services under a single entity.

“We’re excited to launch Indiana River & Rail Terminals because it expands the general cargo operations at our Ohio River ports under one brand and creates new services for our customers,” said Jody Peacock, CEO for Ports of Indiana. “Indiana River & Rail immediately becomes one of the most important general cargo operations on the Ohio River by serving the greater Louisville and Evansville metro areas as well as one of the Midwest’s busiest manufacturing, agriculture and energy regions.”

The general cargo facilities at these two ports feature 20 acres adjacent to the Ohio River, six barge docks, and 260,000 square feet of indoor storage. The terminals also include 10 acres of outdoor laydown space, two river craneways equipped with 60-ton and 35-ton overhead cranes, access to multiple Class I railroads, Foreign-Trade Zones, and 1,000 acres of ready-to-build industrial land.

Additionally, Ports of Indiana is investing in infrastructure with plans to construct two new rail yards and introduce a $3 million heavy-lift crane, expected to arrive in 2025. The terminals boast the capacity to handle 300 railcars and 500 barges, as well as various types of cargo, including steel coils, slabs, and automotive components.

“Partnering with Ports of Indiana on this venture allows us to build upon our recent success and increase cargo shipments,” said Jonathan Lamb, president of SRTI. “These two Ohio River ports are dynamic facilities with tremendous potential for future growth, and we’re thrilled to work with Ports of Indiana to expand operations and provide additional logistics services and economic prosperity to the region.”

With Indiana River & Rail Terminals operating all general cargo facilities under a unified corporate structure, the collaboration aims to streamline pricing and operational efficiencies for port customers, allowing SRTI and Ports of Indiana to jointly invest in the facilities and share operational responsibilities.