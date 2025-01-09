Subscribe
DP World Shoots Over 100 Million TEU Capacity Mark

January 9, 2025

(Credit: DP World)
(Credit: DP World)

Port and logistics firm DP World has surpassed 100 million TEUs of container handling capacity across its global portfolio since inception.

The achievement has been made possible due to over $11 billion in strategic investments and infrastructure development over the last decade.

Over the past 10 years, DP World’s capacity has grown 33%, driven primarily by expansions and new greenfield developments as well as acquisitions.

Starting with 75.6 million TEUs in 2014, the company has invested in modernizing infrastructure to meet the demands of an evolving global supply chain.

The company’s global gross container handling capacity rose by 5% in the last 12 months, cementing its 9.2% share of the global container market.


“Crossing the 100 million TEU mark is a momentous milestone in our journey, which began 45 years ago. This achievement reflects our commitment to investing in w(Credit: DP World)orld-class ports and logistics infrastructure to make trade flow. We are confident that the global container market will continue to grow in the years ahead and we will have the capacity to service it,” said Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive of DP World.

“Over the last 20 years we have invested in ports and terminals across the world, often in less traditional and underdeveloped trade markets, where our socio-economic impact has been significant.

“One of the major highlights of 2024 has been our takeover of the Dar es Salaam facility in Tanzania, which has not been developed since the 1950s, with vessel waiting times of sometimes more than a month. Our work there in the last six months has almost eradicated that issue and the future looks a lot brighter for Tanzanian trade,” added Tiemen Meester, COO, Ports & Terminals, DP World.

