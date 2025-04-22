USTR: New Measures Target Chinese Maritime Sector

The Office of the United States Trade Representative (“USTR”) issued a detailed notice on April 17, 2025, regarding actions and proposed actions in response to China's alleged targeting of the maritime, logistics, and shipbuilding sectors for dominance. The measures, USTR argues, will “disincentivize the use of Chinese shipping and Chinese-built ships, thereby providing leverage on China to change its acts, policies, and practices, and send a critically needed demand signal for U.S.-built ships.” Below, we break down the key elements of the notice and their potential impacts.





Background

The USTR launched an investigation under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 (“Trade Act”) following a petition received by five national labor unions on March 12, 2024. The petition alleged that China’s policies unfairly harm U.S. commerce by targeting dominance in critical maritime-related sectors. Following a review, USTR determined that these practices displace foreign firms, reduce opportunities for U.S. businesses, and weaken supply chain resilience due to dependencies on China’s controlled sectors. As a result, in the closing days of the Biden administration, USTR issued a determination that these actions are unreasonable and actionable under the Trade Act.

The investigation revealed that China’s dominance strategy restricts U.S. competition, undermines supply chain security, and creates vulnerabilities in critical economic sectors. In response, on February 21, 2025, the USTR issued a Federal Register notice proposing certain responsive actions, including service fees and restrictions on certain maritime transport services, which resulted in the USTR convening a two-day public hearing and receiving nearly 600 public comments from industry stakeholders. USTR published its determination on responsive actions on April 17, 2025, Notice of Action and Proposed Action in Section 301 Investigation of China’s Targeting the Maritime, Logistics, and Shipbuilding Sectors for Dominance, Request for Comments.





Key Elements of the Notice of Action

Restrictions on Chinese Vessel Operators, Owners, and Chinese-Built Vessels. The plan includes a first phase with a 180-day grace period, after which fees will be implemented on Chinese vessel owners and operators calling in the United States based on net tonnage. Chinese operators and owners will face a port fee of $50 per net ton beginning on October 14, 2025, which will increase by $30 a year over the next three years.

Chinese-built vessels that are not Chinese-owned or controlled will face a lower phased fees of $18 per net ton or $120 per discharged container, whichever is higher. Those fees will also increase by $5 per net ton annually until 2028, with container fees increasing proportionally.

The fees will be applied per U.S. voyage, and not at each U.S. port call, as had been initially proposed, remedying objections raised by smaller U.S. ports. The fees will also only be levied up to five times per year on any given ship.

All Liquified Natural Gas (“LNG”) carrier vessels (whether Chinese-built or Chinese-owned or operated) are exempt from the new fees, but the carriage of LNG from U.S. ports is subject to separate cargo reservation requirements outlined below.

A number of exemptions were adopted to address objections raised in the March comment period by various U.S. shippers, ports, terminals, and regional carriers. These exemptions are only available Chinese-built vessels that are not Chinese-owned or operated. They include:

U.S.-owned vessels, where the U.S. entity owning the vessel is controlled by U.S. persons and is at least 75 percent beneficially owned by U.S. persons;

Vessels arriving at U.S. ports empty or in ballast (to avoid impacts to U.S. exports);

Smaller and medium-size vessels (with a capacity equal to or less than 4,000 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (“TEU”), 55,000 Deadweight Tonnage (“DWT”), or individual bulk capacity of 80,000 DWT);

Vessels engaged in shortsea shipping (entering a U.S. port in the continental United States from a voyage of less than 2,000 nautical miles from a foreign port or point);

Specialized chemical tanker vessels; and

Vessels enrolled in certain U.S. Maritime Administration sealift programs

Restrictions on Foreign-Built Vehicle Carriers and LNG Exports. Non-U.S.-built vehicle carriers will face fees based on Car Equivalent Unit (“CEU”) capacity, starting at $0 for the first 180 days and rising to $150 per CEU capacity thereafter. Beginning April 17, 2028, phased restrictions will require a growing percentage of U.S. LNG exports to be transported on U.S.-built, U.S.-flagged, and U.S.-operated vessels. This percentage will increase gradually over 22 years.

Proposed Tariffs on Ship-to-Shore Cranes and Cargo Handling Equipment. The notice proposes additional duties of up to 100 percent on cranes manufactured, assembled, or made with components of Chinese origin. Certain cargo handling equipment, including specific containers, chassis, and chassis parts from China, will also face tariffs ranging from 20 percent to 100 percent.





Significant Takeaways from the Proposed Actions

No Cumulative Fees. The Notice of Action clarified that the fees are not cumulative or stacked. A vessel will only be charged one fee per voyage/string of voyages and is limited to five charges per year.

Phased Tonnage-Based Fee on Chinese Vessel Operators and Owners. The February Proposed Action proposed a flat rate fee of up to U.S. $1,000,000 per vessel entrance to a U.S. port or up to U.S. $1,000 per net tonnage (“NT”) of the vessel’s capacity. The Notice of Action contains a fee of U.S. $50 per NT (after the first 180 days), which will increase incrementally. While the burden on smaller ships is reduced, under the new formula fees on large tankers and containerships could be more than double the flat fees proposed in February.

No Fees Based on Chinese Fleet Composition. The Notice of Action did away with one of the most controversial aspects of the February proposal, i.e., fees based on fleet composition for maritime transport operators with fleets comprised of Chinese-built vessels or maritime transport operators with prospective orders for Chinese vessels.

Expansive Definition of Chinese Owners and Operators, Including Minority Shareholding Test. The Notice of Action includes multiple alternative tests for determining if a vessel owner or operator is Chinese for the purpose of the fee schedule. Chinese owner or operator status can be triggered by country of citizenship or organization, ownership, control, headquarters location, principal place of business, and other factors. An entity will be deemed a Chinese owner or operator even if only 25 percent of the entity’s outstanding voting interest, board seats, or equity interest is held directly or indirectly by an entity that is a national or resident of China, Hong Kong, or Macau, or organized under the laws of those jurisdictions, or has its principal place of business there. The 25 percent threshold may pose new challenges for publicly traded and widely held companies and funds outside China that have some China-linked investor participation.

Lack of Clarity Regarding Other Key Definitions. “Owner” and “Operator” are defined in the notice by reference to Customs and Border Protection (“CBP”) Form 1300 (Vessel Entrance or Clearance Statement); however, those terms are not actually defined in that CBP form or any accompanying rules. Accordingly, uncertainty about these key terms remains—regarding, for example, the “owner” status of lease-finance title holders and owners pro hac vice (i.e., bareboat charterers); and the “operator” status of technical managers, commercial managers, document of compliance holders, and others that share responsibility for vessel activities and compliance.

Fees on Vessel Operators of All Foreign Vehicle Carriers (not just Chinese-Built Ships). These fees are imposed any non-U.S. built vehicle carrier and are not limited to those vehicle carriers built in China. Like the cargo reservation provisions for LNG, this action is likely to draw protests and challenges that it exceeds USTR’s authority, as new fees on European, Korean, and Japanese car carriers have no apparent nexus to alleged Chinese shipbuilding and maritime practices.

Cargo Reservation Requirements for LNG Exports. While USTR previously proposed a requirement that a mandatory percentage (increasing over time) of all U.S. exports be carried on U.S.-flagged, U.S.-built vessels, the current notice limits this cargo reservation requirement to LNG cargo only. Also, some exporters favor expanding the notice’s special treatment of LNG to other types of liquified gas and natural gas liquids exports.

Public Participation and Deadlines.

The comment period to the proposed tariff action opened on April 17, 2025. While USTR only solicited feedback on the tariff proposal, the docket is likely to attract commentary on the broader range of new remedies and issues introduced in the notice. USTR also will hold a public hearing on this proposed action on May 19, 2025, at the U.S. International Trade Commission in Washington, D.C. Requests to appear at the public hearing must be submitted by May 8, 2025, with written comments due by May 19, 2025. Rebuttal comments to the public hearing must be submitted within seven calendar days after the last day of the hearing.

Conclusion and Next Steps

The USTR's notice introduces significant measures targeting China's position in the maritime, logistics, and shipbuilding sectors. Key actions include the imposition of fees on Chinese maritime transport services, restrictions on U.S. LNG exports, fees on all non-U.S. car carriers, and proposed tariffs on vital shipping equipment. Stakeholders are encouraged to review the proposed measures and submit comments or requests to appear at the hearing by the specified deadlines. Companies involved in maritime transportation should begin preparing for the phased implementation of fees and restrictions.

For additional information, stakeholders can contact the USTR Section 301 support line at (202) 395-5725.

