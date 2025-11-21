Subscribe
Search

Stena Futura: Methanol-Ready Freight Ferry Delivered

November 21, 2025

Image courtesy Stena Line
Image courtesy Stena Line

More than 200 guests attended the official naming ceremony of Stena Line’s newest vessel, Stena Futura, at Belfast Harbour.  

The 147-mhybrid freight ferry Stena Futura is the first of two next-generation “NewMax” freight vessels purpose-built for the busy Belfast–Heysham route. The ship is methanol-ready and equipped with hybrid propulsion systems, including battery capability and shore power connectivity. These innovations will help Stena Line achieve its goal of reducing CO₂ emissions by 30% by 2030.

The naming ceremony was carried out by the ship’s Godmother, Dr Madeleine Olsson Ericksson, a member of the Olsson family, owners of Stena Line and guests included Deputy Lieutenant of the Borough of Belfast, Dr Philip McGarry, the First Minister, Michelle O’Neill, Deputy First Minister, Emma Little-Pengelly and Dr Theresa Donaldson, Chair of Belfast Harbour Commissioners.

The ceremony also marked the key milestone for the company, celebrating 30 years of Stena Line operations in Belfast since moving their services to the city in 1995.

Speaking at the event, Stena Line CEO Niclas Mårtensson said: “The naming of Stena Futura is a proud moment for Stena Line and Belfast Harbour. This vessel along with sister ship Stena Connecta represents over £100 million investment in our Irish Sea network and clearly demonstrates our ongoing commitment to meeting growing freight demand, while leading the way in sustainable shipping.”

  • Key Features of Stena Futura:
  • Length: 147 metres, Beam: 26.3 metres
  • Freight capacity: 2,800 lane metres – an 80% increase on current capacity
  • Propulsion: Dual-fuel methanol hybrid with 9 MWh battery capacity
  • 12 weekly sailings on the Belfast–Heysham route
  • Future-proofed for wind-assist technology and shore power integration

Together with its sister vessel Stena Connecta, due to enter service in early 2026, Stena Futura will boost freight capacity on the Belfast–Heysham route by 40%, supporting hauliers and exporters with more efficient and environmentally responsible transport solutions.
Image courtesy Stena Line

Technology Shipbuilding Ports Ferry Methanol Hybrid Green Ports

Related Logistics News

Image courtesy PERC

At Ports, Propane Powers More than Vehicles
Image courtesy Fincantieri

Fincantieri Launches €40M Shipyard Expansion Plan
Image courtesy Mitsubishi Shipbuilding

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Delivers Vessel KEYAKI
Orcan Energy has expanded production capacities. Image courtesy of Orcan Energy

In the Search for Ship Energy Efficiency, Don't Forget...
copyright be free/AdobeStock

Fincantieri inks Pact to Build Cruise Ship for Regent...
Image courtesy Damen

Combi Freighter 5000 ICE Vessel Design Debuts

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Sponsored

Unlocking Grant and Funding Opportunities for Propane in the Material Handling Market

Unlocking Grant and Funding Opportunities for Propane in the Material Handling Market

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Stena Futura: Methanol-Ready Freight Ferry Delivered

Stena Futura: Methanol-Ready Freight Ferry Delivered

U.S. Court of Appeals Issues Decision in Case on Demurrage, Detention Billing Practices

U.S. Court of Appeals Issues Decision in Case on Demurrage, Detention Billing Practices

IMO Presents Professor Momoko Kitada with Gender Equality Award

IMO Presents Professor Momoko Kitada with Gender Equality Award

Port Esbjerg Strengthens its Port Control with EU Support

Port Esbjerg Strengthens its Port Control with EU Support

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Hungary's MOL and refiner Slovnaft accuse Croatian JANAF JANAF of breaching contract
Mexico's Esentia offers shares for 45 pesos each in its IPO
Joby Aviation suedes Archer for trade secrets