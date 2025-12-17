Subscribe
Search

Erik Lyrvall Appointed to Cavotec’s Group Management

December 17, 2025

© Cavotec
© Cavotec

Cavotec has appointed Erik Lyrvall, Head of Strategy and M&A, as a member of Cavotec’s Group Management. Erik joined Cavotec in autumn 2024 when he took up the position of Head of Strategy.

In his role, Erik is responsible for driving the group’s strategic direction, leading M&A activities, evaluating partnerships and go-to-market strategies, and recommend initiatives to enhance operational efficiency and profitability.

Before joining Cavotec, Erik served as Head of the Transformation Office at Intrum 2021–2024, where he led the group’s strategy execution and major strategic projects. Prior to that, Erik was Jr Engagement Manager at McKinsey & Company focusing on strategy and transformation projects.

He holds an MSc in Finance from Stockholm School of Economics.

People And Company News Maritime Leadership

Related Logistics News

© Postmodern Studio - stock.adobe.com

PDVSA Resumes Oil Cargo Deliveries After Cyberattack
© Adobe Stock/phaisarnwong2517

Hapag-Lloyd, NCL to Power Container Ships with E-Fuels...
© DP World

Construction Starts on New Ammenities, Innovation Hub at...
Credit: Yann Tremenbert

World’s Largest Wind-Powered Ro-Ro Arrives in Baltimore
© California Association of Port Authorities

California Ports Elect Dr. Noel Hacegaba as New President
© Dan-Bunkering

Dan-Bunkering US Appoints Christian Vandvig Finnerup as...

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

PhilaPort CEO Jeff Theobald Announces Retirement

PhilaPort CEO Jeff Theobald Announces Retirement

PDVSA Resumes Oil Cargo Deliveries After Cyberattack

PDVSA Resumes Oil Cargo Deliveries After Cyberattack

Hapag-Lloyd, NCL to Power Container Ships with E-Fuels From 2027

Hapag-Lloyd, NCL to Power Container Ships with E-Fuels From 2027

AGCT Acquires New Quay Cranes for Rijeka Port

AGCT Acquires New Quay Cranes for Rijeka Port

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

SpiceJet, a new subsidiary of Natilus, has ordered 100 jets from the company.
Source: Inocea Group, UK, is interested in acquiring GNYK (German warshipbuilder) from Germany
Sources say Venezuela's state oil company resumed cargo deliveries following cyberattack