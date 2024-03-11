Subscribe
Search

Shell Hires Worley for Green Hydrogen Facility Job in Netherlands

March 11, 2024

Artist's Rendering - Holland Hydrogen 1 facility (Credit: Shell/Port of Rotterdam)
Artist's Rendering - Holland Hydrogen 1 facility (Credit: Shell/Port of Rotterdam)

Shell has awarded Worley a contract for detailed design, procurement and construction management support services a Holland Hydrogen 1, a project that will become the Europe’s largest commercial renewable hydrogen production facility.

Under the contract, Worley will provide its services that will cover the integration of associated assets such as offshore wind, pipelines, electrical grids and the refinery for the facility located in the Port of Rotterdam.

Once operational, the Holland Hydrogen 1 facility is expected to produce approximately 60,000 kg of renewable hydrogen per day.

The renewable hydrogen will replace the grey hydrogen used in the production of fuels at Shell’s Energy and Chemicals Park, Rotterdam.

The production and use of renewable hydrogen will contribute to the partial decarbonization of fuels at the facility as well as supplying renewable hydrogen for use in the heavy transportation sector.

Worley’s services will be delivered through its offices in the Netherlands, with support from its Global Integrated Delivery (GID) teams in India, while also leveraging our global hydrogen subject matter expertise.

The contract follows Worley’s successful completion of the early phase engineering services for this facility.

”We are pleased to continue partnering with Shell to support its journey to net-zero emissions by 2050, which is consistent with our own purpose of delivering a more sustainable world,” said Chris Ashton, Chief Executive Officer of Worley. Authorized for release by Nuala O’Leary, Group Company Secretary.

Technology Ports Renewable Energy Engineering Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Offshore Wind Offshore Wind Offshore Wind Offshore Wind Green Hydrogen Offshore Wind Offshore Wind Offshore Wind Offshore Wind

Related Logistics News

Left to right: Boudewijn Siemons, Port of Rotterdam Authority; Robert Simons, Municipality of Rotterdam; and Ronald Lugthart, RWG (Photo: Port of Rotterdam Authority)

Rotterdam World Gateway to Provide Shore Power at All...
(Photo: SC Ports)

SC Ports Expanding Rail Capacity
(Credit: Government of Dubai)

DP World and Masdar Team Up to Power Port Operations with...
(Photo: Cavotec)

Cavotec Inks Service Deal with APM Terminals at the Port...
© creativenature.nl / Adobe Stock

Maine Selects Sears Island as Preferred Site for Floating...
© Helandson / Adobe Stock

Surging Drug Violence Has Uruguay Clamoring for DEA Help

Interview

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container Shipping

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container Shipping

Insight

Risk Reigns in Ocean Shipping, Industry and Economic Experts Say

Risk Reigns in Ocean Shipping, Industry and Economic Experts Say

Video

Coast Guard R&D Center Receives Auxiliary Integration Award

Coast Guard R&D Center Receives Auxiliary Integration Award

Logistics News

OpEd: Focusing on Green Fuels Takes the Focus Off Shipping's Major Problems

OpEd: Focusing on Green Fuels Takes the Focus Off Shipping's Major Problems

Shell Hires Worley for Green Hydrogen Facility Job in Netherlands

Shell Hires Worley for Green Hydrogen Facility Job in Netherlands

Port Houston Promotes Mariacher, Soares

Port Houston Promotes Mariacher, Soares

Callan Marine Awarded Houston Dredging Contract

Callan Marine Awarded Houston Dredging Contract

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News