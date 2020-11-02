28806 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

November 2, 2020

Semco Maritime Names Mejlgård SVP for People, Safety & Quality

Thomas Nagbøl Mejlgård (44) has today joined Semco Maritime as Senior Vice President responsible for developing and executing Semco Maritime’s HR strategy.

Thomas Nagbøl Mejlgård (44) has today joined Semco Maritime as Senior Vice President responsible for developing and executing Semco Maritime’s HR strategy.

Thomas Nagbøl Mejlgård (44) has today joined Semco Maritime as Senior Vice President responsible for developing and executing Semco Maritime’s HR strategy. 

He becomes a member of the Group Senior Management Team and will report to CEO Steen Brødbæk.

Based on positions as Group Senior Director & Head of HR Commercial & HQ of Salling Group, Head of P&C Business Partnering, Colorado (North America) of Vestas, Senior HR Business Partner of the LEGO group and HR Project Manager of Arla Foods, Thomas Nagbøl Mejlgård has extensive experience with project management and development of leaders, employees and organisations in international companies.

Mejlgård has an educational background as MSc in Strategy, Organization & Leadership, B.Sc. in Business Administration and is certified in a number of HR advanced management disciplines and tools.

Related News

William O’Neil was Secretary-General of IMO from 1990 to 2003. (Photo: IMO)

IMO SG Emeritus William O’Neil Passes Away

 Vice Admiral Vinay Badhwar (Photo courtesy of UKHO)

Vice Adm. Badhwar Receives Alexander Dalrymple Award

 Christophe Mathieu (Photo: Interferry)

Interferry Names New Chair and Board Member

 © Dimitris / Adobe Stock

Greece Gets Strong Interest for Igoumenitsa Port

 Photo: CMA CGM

COVID-19: CMA CGM Launches the Business Continuity Pack

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Chief Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

President, Gulf Intracoastal Canal Association

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int