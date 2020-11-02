Semco Maritime Names Mejlgård SVP for People, Safety & Quality

Thomas Nagbøl Mejlgård (44) has today joined Semco Maritime as Senior Vice President responsible for developing and executing Semco Maritime’s HR strategy.

He becomes a member of the Group Senior Management Team and will report to CEO Steen Brødbæk.

Based on positions as Group Senior Director & Head of HR Commercial & HQ of Salling Group, Head of P&C Business Partnering, Colorado (North America) of Vestas, Senior HR Business Partner of the LEGO group and HR Project Manager of Arla Foods, Thomas Nagbøl Mejlgård has extensive experience with project management and development of leaders, employees and organisations in international companies.

Mejlgård has an educational background as MSc in Strategy, Organization & Leadership, B.Sc. in Business Administration and is certified in a number of HR advanced management disciplines and tools.