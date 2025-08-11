Subscribe
Allcargo Terminals Reports Q1 Earnings

August 11, 2025

Allcargo Terminals Limited has announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30th, 2025.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results.

(₹ in Cr)

Particulars

(in ₹Crs)

Q1FY26

Q1FY25

Y-o-Y

Q4FY25

Q-o-Q

Revenue

187

190

-1%

186

1%

EBITDA

35

30

15%

34

3%

Profit After

Tax (PAT)

9

10

-5%

-2

NA


"We have started FY26 on a strong note with Q1 EBITDA growing 15% over last year and 3% over previous quarter," said Suresh Kumar R, Managing Director, Allcargo Terminals Limited. "EBITDA / TEU has grown steadily over the past eight quarters with focus on customer delight powered by operational excellence and digital enablement. Guided by our three-year strategic roadmap, we are expanding capacity at key locations including Nhava Sheva & Mundra. Our proposal to raise ₹38.28 crore through fully convertible warrants to the Promoter Group kicks off our fund raising plans for these expansion and greenfield projects like the ICD at Farukhnagar.”

Ports Port Financials

