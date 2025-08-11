Allcargo Terminals Reports Q1 Earnings

Allcargo Terminals Limited has announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30th, 2025.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results.
(₹ in Cr)
Particulars
(in ₹Crs)
Q1FY26
Q1FY25
Y-o-Y
Q4FY25
Q-o-Q
Revenue
187
190
-1%
186
1%
EBITDA
35
30
15%
34
3%
Profit After
Tax (PAT)
9
10
-5%
-2
NA
"We have started FY26 on a strong note with Q1 EBITDA growing 15% over last year and 3% over previous quarter," said Suresh Kumar R, Managing Director, Allcargo Terminals Limited. "EBITDA / TEU has grown steadily over the past eight quarters with focus on customer delight powered by operational excellence and digital enablement. Guided by our three-year strategic roadmap, we are expanding capacity at key locations including Nhava Sheva & Mundra. Our proposal to raise ₹38.28 crore through fully convertible warrants to the Promoter Group kicks off our fund raising plans for these expansion and greenfield projects like the ICD at Farukhnagar.”