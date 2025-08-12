Subscribe
Search

Crowley Vessel Torogoz Makes Maiden Commercial Voyage

August 12, 2025

© Crowley
© Crowley

Crowley’s latest Avance Class ship, Torogoz, began its inaugural commercial service on Tuesday, departing from Port Everglades, Florida, to serve Central America. The vessel’s commencement is a capstone on the company’s initiation of the four-vessel, Avance Class containership fleet.

With a capacity of 1,400 TEUs (20-foot equivalent units), including 300 refrigerated containers, the ship is specifically designed and equipped to quickly and frequently deliver cargo, including apparel, fresh produce, food products, pharmaceuticals and textiles, between the U.S and El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.

Torogoz, like the other Avance class vessels, is powered by lower-emission liquefied natural gas (LNG), advancing the company’s next era of faster, frequent ocean shipping that reduces impacts at sea and at port.

The Torogoz follows the operation of its sister ships: Tiscapa, Quetzal and Copán.  All four of the Avance Class ships are named to honor the cultural aspects of Central America, where Crowley has operated shipping and logistics services for more than 60 years. Torogoz, also known as a turquoise-browed motmot, is the national bird of El Salvador. Revered by Mayan and other Mesoamerican civilizations, the bird has likely lived on the continent for thousands of years and has long held spiritual significance in the region.

New Vessel Commercial Ship Central America

Related Logistics News

© Anne Skov, Chairman of Blue Water Foundation, Thomas Bek, CEO Blue Water, Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman of Blue Water. © Blue Water

Blue Water Announces New CEO
Source: IAPORTS

IAPORTS to Hold Global Virtual Investment Round
© David Dack

Arup Appoints New Global Maritime Leader to Spearhead...
© Klaipėda Port

Klaipėda Port Development Project Is Underway
Tug Laura L. VanEnkevort; barge Joe Thompson. Image courtesy LCA

Great Lakes Limestone Shipments Slip Slightly in July Amid...
© Artistry Axis / Adobe Stock

Algorithm Accountability

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Sponsored

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

Video

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Logistics News

First Tanker Docks at Venezuela After New U.S. License

First Tanker Docks at Venezuela After New U.S. License

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

IMO Sec-Gen Dominguez: Maritime Security is a Shared Responsibility

IMO Sec-Gen Dominguez: Maritime Security is a Shared Responsibility

Crowley Vessel Torogoz Makes Maiden Commercial Voyage

Crowley Vessel Torogoz Makes Maiden Commercial Voyage

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Asian spot LNG prices fall on weak demand, but sanctions are on the horizon
YPF, a subsidiary of Argentina's YPF, invests $400 million in a sustainable jet fuel venture
US Airlines' shares rise as data on airfares signals improved pricing power