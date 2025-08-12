Subscribe
Search

First Tanker Docks at Venezuela After New U.S. License

August 12, 2025

© Joslsaac / Adobe Stock
© Joslsaac / Adobe Stock

A Chevron-chartered tanker docked at Venezuelan state company PDVSA's Jose terminal on Tuesday, positioning it to be the first to export crude to the United States under a new license Chevron received in July, LSEG tracking data showed.

The U.S. Treasury Department late last month authorized Chevron to operate in the sanctioned OPEC nation again, export its oil and do swaps with PDVSA through a restricted license banning any payments to Venezuela's government.

Chevron suspended loading of Venezuelan crude in April ahead of its prior license's expiration on May 27.

The Bahamas-flagged tanker Canopus Voyager arrived in Venezuelan waters last week and will load Hamaca heavy crude, which is produced by a joint venture between Chevron and PDVSA.

At least five other vessels that Chevron had used to transport Venezuelan crude to the U.S. were near or navigating toward the South American country's waters on Tuesday, the LSEG data showed.

Vessel MediterraneanVoyager was near the Bajo Grande port in Venezuela's western region waiting for authorization to load Boscan heavy crude, while Nave Cosmos, Sea Jaguar, Ionic Anax and Nave Neutrino signaled Aruba, a popular location for ship-to-ship transfers of Venezuelan crude, the LSEG data showed.

Chevron did not reply to questions about the tankers, instead saying that it conducts business in compliance with laws, and sanctions frameworks.
PDVSA did not immediately reply to a request for comment.


(Reuters - Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar and Marianna Parraga in Houston; Editing by Chris Reese and Cynthia Osterman)

Government Update Cargo Venezuela Crude Oil Oil Tankers

Related Logistics News

Copyright alter_photo/AdobeStock

Egg Exports from Brazil Spike
Tug Laura L. VanEnkevort; barge Joe Thompson. Image courtesy LCA

Great Lakes Limestone Shipments Slip Slightly in July Amid...
Credit: U. J. Alexander - stock.adobe.com

Maersk Raises Full-Year Profit Forecast

As China's Economy Slows, So Too Does Dry Bulk Shipping
© Adobe Stock/EdVal

Argentina will Send First Corn Shipment to China Next...
© Port of Klaipėda

Port of Klaipėda Requests Expressions of Interest in...

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Sponsored

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

Video

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Logistics News

First Tanker Docks at Venezuela After New U.S. License

First Tanker Docks at Venezuela After New U.S. License

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

IMO Sec-Gen Dominguez: Maritime Security is a Shared Responsibility

IMO Sec-Gen Dominguez: Maritime Security is a Shared Responsibility

Crowley Vessel Torogoz Makes Maiden Commercial Voyage

Crowley Vessel Torogoz Makes Maiden Commercial Voyage

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

US Airlines' shares rise as data on airfares signals improved pricing power
US will retaliate if IMO members support net zero emission plan
TUI raises profit guidance on record hotel, cruise demand