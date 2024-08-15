Subscribe
Search

Possible US Seaport Strike Could Snarl Supply Chains for Months

August 15, 2024

© Wangkun Jia / Adobe Stock
© Wangkun Jia / Adobe Stock

A potential strike at U.S. seaports on the East Coast and Gulf of Mexico could back up cargo there for weeks or even months, shipping experts said on Wednesday.

Retailers like Walmart and other importers have been rushing goods in ahead of the Sept. 30 expiration of the union contract covering some 45,000 dockworkers at three dozen seaports from Texas to Maine.

Their goal? To land cargo in the U.S. before Oct. 1, when the International Longshoremen's Association representing those workers has vowed to strike if a new contract is not in place.

Analysts at Sea-Intelligence, a Copenhagen-based shipping advisory firm, estimated that it could take anywhere from four to six days to clear the backlog from a one-day strike.

"This means that a (one)-week strike in the beginning of October would not be cleared until mid-November," Sea-Intelligence CEO Alan Murphy said in a statement.

A two-week strike could mean that ports would not return to normal operations until 2025, Murphy said.

Those findings echo an advisory from A.P. Moller-Maersk, one of the largest providers of ocean transportation. Maersk said a one-week shutdown could require up to six weeks of recovery time, "with significant backlogs and delays compounding with each passing day."

The early shipping strategy has come with a hefty cost to shippers. The off-contract spot market price to send a 40-foot container to the U.S. East Coast from the Far East topped $10,000 in early July, up from around $2,100 in early April, said Peter Sand, chief analyst at pricing platform Xeneta.

"The risk of port strikes was something that had to be dealt with - by taking early action," Sand said.

That window is closing as the deadline for a new deal nears. That's because shipping diversions due to attacks by Yemen's Houthis in the Red Sea means it can take 45 days or longer to transport goods to East and Gulf Coast ports from factories in Asia.

"Shipping cargoes next week ... is really too late - as it may just be sitting on the water" if the ports are hit by widespread strikes, Sand said.


(Reuters - Reporting by Lisa Baertlein; Editing by Paul Simao)

Ports North America Containers & Breakbulk

Related Logistics News

(Photo: Konecranes)

Caribbean Port Expands Capacity with New Mobile Harbor...
From right: Nissim Yochai, ZIM USA President; Bobby Dyer, Virginia Beach Mayor; Eli Glickman, ZIM President and CEO; Glenn Youngkin, Virginia Governor; Sheppard Miller, Virginia Secretary of Transport; Congresswoman Jen Kiggans. (Photo: ZIM)

ZIM Opens USA Headquarters in Virginia Beach
© Philippe / Adobe Stock

Authorities Make Major Cocaine Bust in Port of Barcelona
© creativenature.nl / Adobe Stock

Port San Luis Harbor District Eyes Offshore Wind Prize in...
(Photo: BW Group)

Italy's New FLNG Terminal to Be Operational by March 2025
Damen CSD600 cutter suction dredger (Credit: Damen)

Damen’s New Dredger Starts Work in Indonesia

Interview

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Insight

China's Commodity Import Trend Driven by Prices, Not Economy

China's Commodity Import Trend Driven by Prices, Not Economy
New Fernstrum Keel Cooler Product

Video

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Logistics News

US Grain Exports Up 12%, but China Imports Fall

US Grain Exports Up 12%, but China Imports Fall

Greenpeace Claims Link Between Air Pollution from LNG Terminals and Premature Deaths

Greenpeace Claims Link Between Air Pollution from LNG Terminals and Premature Deaths

Hybrid Cranes Delivered to East Java Multipurpose Terminal

Hybrid Cranes Delivered to East Java Multipurpose Terminal

BP: Venture Global Can’t Justify Calcasieu Pass Delay

BP: Venture Global Can’t Justify Calcasieu Pass Delay

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Unions prepare strikes in power battle at Lufthansa's leisure airline unit
Alaska Air, Hawaiian extend review duration of proposed offer by a day
UK train motorists to vote on pay deal that might end two years of strikes