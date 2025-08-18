Subscribe
Allog Group Utilizes Container Solution to Transport Oversized Breakbulk Items

August 18, 2025

Allog Group, a member of the XLProjects Network (XLP), has successfully transported six oversized breakbulk pieces along with two 40-foot flat racks and two 40-foot open-top containers from Durban, South Africa, to Salvador, Brazil. Each main unit measured 6.78 meters by 2.95 meters by 3.51 meters and weighed 60 tons.

Faced with the challenge of heavy weight per unit and the urgency to move the cargo from the shipper’s warehouse, Allog Group explored alternatives beyond the standard breakbulk vessel option. Leveraging their partnership with the carrier, the company secured space on a full container vessel to load all the pieces together using bed arrangements with flat rack containers.

This achievement highlights Allog Group’s adaptability and expertise in handling oversized cargo, demonstrating the company’s commitment to delivering innovative, reliable, and efficient transport solutions under challenging circumstances.

