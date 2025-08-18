Subscribe
UltraTech Operationalizes India’s First On-Site Hybrid RTC Renewable Energy Project

August 18, 2025

© UltraTech Cement Limited
UltraTech Cement Limited, India’s largest cement and ready-mix concrete company, has operationalized a 7.5 MW round-the-clock (RTC) hybrid renewable energy project at its integrated cement manufacturing unit, Sewagram Cement Works, located in Gujarat. 

This solution integrates solar using bifacial modules with trackers and wind energy alongside battery storage, co-located on-site, to provide uninterrupted energy during the cement manufacturing process without any reliance on grid power. The project was executed in collaboration with clean energy solutions company Gentari.

Installed as a behind-the-meter system, the project marks the country’s first in industrial power consumption and showcases what advanced system integration can achieve in terms of emissions reduction and energy cost optimization at scale. The project, which has been executed with the objective of providing uninterrupted clean energy, represents a new benchmark in India’s clean energy transition, demonstrating the power of customer-led design and integrated system engineering.

UltraTech is leveraging green energy as a key enabler for decarbonization of its operations, in line with its 2050 Net Zero goal. In FY25, UltraTech became one of the first companies in the industrial category in India to commission 1 GW of renewable energy (RE) capacity for captive use. UltraTech aims to increase the share of green energy in its total power mix to 65% by 2027 and 85% by 2030. As part of its RE100 commitment, UltraTech aims to meet 100% of its electricity requirement through renewables sources by 2050. 

Renewable Energy Infrastructure

