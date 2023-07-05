Ports of Stockholm Boosts Solar Electricity Production

Ports of Stockholm announced it is building six new rooftop solar cell systems that will increase the company's own solar electricity production by 55%.

The Swedish port said it has taken an investment decision in June to increase the company's own production of solar electricity. This decision means expanding the number of solar cell system installations to increase internal solar electricity production by 55%.

“Ports of Stockholm's investment in solar electricity is fully aligned with our environmental goals. This decision means that in future almost one-tenth of the electricity we use will be generated by our own solar cell systems,” said Jens Holm, Chair of the Board of Ports of Stockholm.

Ports of Stockholm has worked for many years according to the City of Stockholm's strategy to achieve a fossil fuel-free Stockholm by 2040. Within the sustainable energy area, Ports of Stockholm has increased its own production of renewable energy and has chosen to invest in solar cell systems.

Ports of Stockholm currently has five solar cell system installations that have a total production capacity of 995 MWh/year. Now the number of solar cell systems will increase to eleven, with a total production capacity of 1,545 MWh/year. The new installations are planned for rooftops at Frihamnen port, Värtahamnen port and Port of Kapellskär. Construction work is estimated to begin during Q1/Q2 in 2024 and the systems will be operational by the summer of 2024.

Producing the company's own energy using solar cells means that Ports of Stockholm is less dependent on external electricity suppliers and can also reduce the electricity costs of its own business operations. The systems will also contribute to the company's environmental goals of more efficient energy use by reducing electricity grid transmission losses, as the electricity will be produced very close to where it will be used.