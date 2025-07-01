Consilium Safety Group Appoints New Chairman of the Board

Consilium Safety Group, a leader in fire, flame, and gas safety solutions, announced that Patrik Andersson will assume the role of Chairman of the Board.

Patrik brings experience from senior leadership positions in global companies and will contribute with valuable expertise and new perspectives to Consilium’s business and expansion journey.

“Consilium is a highly regarded and well-positioned company, backed by strong ownership and led by an exceptional CEO and management team. The company combines high technical competence with industry leading aftermarket coverage, making it a trusted provider of mission-critical infrastructure in highly regulated end-markets. Consilium’s robust profitability provides a stable foundation for continued growth, supporting both organic development and selective acquisitions in both new products and services. I am truly looking forward to working together with the Consilium team,” said Patrik.

Until May 2022, Patrik served as CEO and President of the publicly listed Loomis AB, a global leader in cash handling with 25,000 employees and revenues exceeding USD$3.16 billion (SEK 30 billion). During his tenure, he drove the company’s internationalization and implemented a decentralized business model, not unlike that of Consilium. He has also previously served as CEO of Orkla Foods Sweden and currently sits on the boards of, among others, Cary Group and the listed company AAK.

Patrik assumed his role as Chairman of Consilium Safety Group on June 17.