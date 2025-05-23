Subscribe
Search

BAE Systems Set to Open $250M Shiplift Facility in Florida

May 23, 2025

(Credit: BAE Systems)
(Credit: BAE Systems)

BAE Systems has announced inauguration of a $250 million shiplift and land-level repair facility at its Jacksonville, Florida, shipyard on June 2, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Acting Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Jim Kilby.

The new Pearlson Shiplift system and adjacent four-acre land-level complex will expand the company’s capacity to service U.S. Navy vessels from Mayport Naval Station, as well as commercial ships entering the Port of Jacksonville. The facility will be one of the 10 largest shiplift systems globally.

Operations are expected to commence in mid-June with the first vessel lift. The investment aims to strengthen the U.S. maritime industrial base, supporting both national defense and commercial marine sectors.

BAE’s Jacksonville yard handles maintenance for a range of vessels, including U.S. Navy combatants, Coast Guard cutters, offshore research ships, and luxury yachts.

Ports Navy Vessels Coastal/Inland North America Infrastructure Shiplift

Related Logistics News

© Mike Mareen / Adobe Stock

US Gulf Coast’s First LNG Ship Bunkering Hub Secures Final...
A CGI of the proposed facility (Credit: Port of Tyne)

New $1.2B Subsea Cables Factory Plan Set to Transform Port...
(Credit: Aptamus)

Aptamus Picks Aker Solutions’ Entr for LCO2 Terminal...
(Credit: Greensand)

Greensand’s CO2 Transit Terminal at Port Esbjerg Starts...
DP World and ATI invested approximately US$100 million on projects at Manila South Harbor. Credit: DP World

DP World, Asian Terminals Inc. Invest $100M to Boost...
GCT Global Container Terminals has ordered 10 hybrid Konecranes rubber-tired gantry (RTG) cranes for its GCT Deltaport terminal and one battery-powered Konecranes RTG for its GCT Vanterm terminal. Credit: Konecranes

GCT Global Container Terminals Orders Hybrid and...

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Sponsored

Bottlenecks in Testing are Costing the Offshore Wind Industry Time and Money

Bottlenecks in Testing are Costing the Offshore Wind Industry Time and Money

Video

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Logistics News

PMA: Panama-Flagged Vessels Must Notify of Ship-to-Ship Transfers

PMA: Panama-Flagged Vessels Must Notify of Ship-to-Ship Transfers

Sovcomflot Plunges to $393m Loss in Q1 Amidst Sanctions

Sovcomflot Plunges to $393m Loss in Q1 Amidst Sanctions

BAE Systems Set to Open $250M Shiplift Facility in Florida

BAE Systems Set to Open $250M Shiplift Facility in Florida

Ports of Indiana, Port of Antwerp-Bruges Explore Indiana-Belgian Partnership

Ports of Indiana, Port of Antwerp-Bruges Explore Indiana-Belgian Partnership

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Royal Mail faces UK probe after missing delivery targets
India and Pakistan both extend the airspace closures to each other's airline in a tit-fortat move
Saudi Aramco seeks investors in Jafurah infrastructure assets, sources say