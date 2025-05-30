Klaipėda Port Begins Its Green Hydrogen Journey

Klaipėda Port is moving toward its goal of becoming the first port in Lithuania and the Baltic States to produce and supply green hydrogen for vessels, various types of port equipment, and private transportation.

The construction tender procedure announced by the Klaipėda State Seaport Authority is nearly finished. Construction works are planned to start in June. A specialized site will be developed, with new engineering networks built or existing ones reconstructed (electricity, water supply, domestic and stormwater drainage, hydrogen pipelines, communication lines).

The hydrogen plant will be installed in a standard 40-foot sea container. The planned electricity demand for the hydrogen production equipment in Klaipėda Port is 2.25 MW. The infrastructure will be adapted to supply hydrogen to vessels as well as to vehicles, trucks, and buses.

The station is expected to produce 127 tons of hydrogen annually. Alongside preparations for production, plans are underway for how this fuel will be utilized.

Last year, Klaipėda State Seaport Authority signed a memorandum with the Klaipėda Port stevedoring company “Bega.” According to the agreement, the parties committed to explore the use of green hydrogen in equipment operating within the terminal.

At the end of last year, a cooperation agreement was also signed with LTG Group, committing to explore the use of green hydrogen in railway transport, participate in EU-funded projects, and pool resources and expertise to develop a green hydrogen supply chain.

The project is being implemented under the Economic Recovery and Resilience Plan “Next Generation Lithuania,” funded by the European Union’s NextGenerationEU recovery and resilience facility. The total estimated cost of the hydrogen production and refueling station project is approximately USD$13 million (€12 million), with around USD$6.8 (€6 million) financed by EU funds.