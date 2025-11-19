At Ports, Propane Powers More than Vehicles

From EV charging to shore power, propane infrastructure offers a suite of capabilities

Energy reliability is critical at ports, and while propane power has traditionally been associated with equipment like forklifts and terminal tractors, its role at ports is rapidly expanding into new areas. From electric vehicle (EV) charging to full-scale microgrids to shore power for docked vessels, propane-powered infrastructure helps a wide variety of port operations stay resilient and efficient.

Power Beyond Forklifts and Terminal Tractors

Propane has been a trusted fuel for port equipment for decades, and with good reason. Known for its clean and reliable performance, propane has a long-standing reputation as an effective alternative to diesel in terminal tractors, forklifts, and other material handling vehicles. These propane-powered engines emit significantly fewer greenhouse gases and particulate matter than their diesel counterparts. Today’s ultra-low nitrogen oxides (NOx) propane engines are 90 percent cleaner than EPA standards, moving the industry closer to achieving near-zero emissions.

But terminal tractors and forklifts are just one piece of the puzzle for ports trying to decarbonize and lower costs while maintaining performance and uptime. This is where propane’s versatility comes into its own. Propane-powered infrastructure is scalable, relatively low-cost, and capable of serving as both a primary and backup power in various applications.





Off-Grid, On-Demand EV Charging and More

For fleets moving to electric equipment, EV charging can be powered in part by propane to help ports transition away from their diesel terminal tractor fleets faster and at a lower cost. Most traditional electric grid charging infrastructure often requires utility coordination, transformer upgrades, trenching, permitting, and more. Propane-powered EV charging stations are more flexible, modular, and faster to deploy.

Many propane-powered chargers can be installed in a matter of weeks, and oftentimes your propane supplier will absorb most of the installation costs in return for an annual or long-term fuel contract. Faster infrastructure deployment means faster electric vehicle deployment, even if just temporarily while additional infrastructure is installed or during a pilot program.

The main way propane is used beyond vehicles and equipment is through microgrids – mobile, off-grid power systems that can be powered by alternative energy sources. With the abundance of propane in the U.S., microgrids are an easy, powerful, and versatile solution to charge electric vehicles and equipment.

Microgrids come in various sizes and trailer lengths, typically from 15 to 53 feet. A trailer containing a propane tank (or tanks, depending on the size) and a generator are placed in the most convenient location on a property. Conduit is routed from the trailer to a bank of charging stations. EVs are then quickly and easily connected to the charging stations, recharged, and put back to work around the terminal.





The Reliability of Propane Microgrids

All ports, not just those operating fleets of electric terminal tractors and forklifts, face the risk of operational downtime if the grid goes down and knocks out critical systems.

Seasonal severe weather and natural disasters such as hurricanes, wildfires, floods, and tornados can interrupt or completely disable grid power. Without the ability to recharge their fleet, many port operations could grind to a halt. Likewise, in urban areas where most ports are located, increasing demand for power from population growth and increased data center usage, as well as aging grid infrastructure, add additional strain to the grid.

Microgrids can be integrated into larger electrical systems to provide base-load power or backup across port operations. When combined with other clean energy sources, these microgrids create a low-emissions, diversified energy mix that can help maintain consistent power at the port.

For light commercial microgrid (< 100kW generation system) applications, propane fuel cells can lead to near zero NOx and carbon monoxide (CO) emissions, as well as a significant reduction (24 percent) in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. For large commercial microgrid (> 100kW generation system) applications, propane fuel cells can also lead to near zero NOx, carbon monoxide, and hydrocarbon emissions, as well as a 16 percent reduction in CO2 emissions.





Shore Power for Docked Vessels

Propane can also be used for shore-power, supplying docked cargo ships with electricity while in port so they don’t need to run their auxiliary diesel engines to keep the lights on. Those same microgrids that can power other essential systems around the port can be used for shore power, reducing overall grid demand from large numbers of docked vessels.

By displacing the need for ships to run their own diesel engines, as well as the need for the port to use diesel generators in shore power systems, microgrid technology can significantly improve air quality around ports.





A Holistic Energy Solution for Ports

Every day at ports, propane proves that it can do more than simply fuel vehicles. Whether it's supporting EV fleets, enabling shore power, or bolstering energy reliability, propane offers a flexible, efficient, and low emissions energy solution. By leveraging a full suite of propane capabilities, ports can speed up their decarbonization without costly grid vulnerabilities, upgrades, or delays.



