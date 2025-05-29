Subscribe
Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 Receives Non-FTA Export Authorization

May 29, 2025

Source: Sempra
Source: Sempra

Sempra Infrastructure has been issued a permit from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) for the Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 development project which will allow the export of up to approximately 13.5 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of U.S.-produced LNG to countries that do not have a free-trade agreement (FTA) with the U.S.

The project received authorization from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in September 2023 and is expected to include two liquefaction trains capable of producing approximately 13 Mtpa of LNG, which would increase the total liquefaction capacity of the Port Arthur LNG facility from approximately 13 Mtpa for Phase 1, which is currently under construction, to up to approximately 26 Mtpa. Future phases are also in the early development stage.

"Today's regulatory approval marks another milestone for the proposed Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 development project, as we make steady progress towards reaching a final investment decision," said Justin Bird, chief executive officer of Sempra Infrastructure. "The project can be a key contributor to further establishing the U.S. as a leader in global energy markets, supporting U.S. trade goals and providing economic opportunity at the local, state and national levels in the U.S."

In June 2024, Sempra Infrastructure and a subsidiary of Aramco signed a non-binding heads of agreement contemplating both a long-term LNG offtake agreement and an equity investment in the Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 project. In July 2024, Sempra Infrastructure announced that Bechtel had been selected for a fixed-price engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the project.

The Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 project is currently under construction and consists of trains 1 and 2, as well as two LNG storage tanks and associated facilities. Construction of the project continues to progress, and the expected commercial operation dates for train 1 and train 2 are 2027 and 2028, respectively.

