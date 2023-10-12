Port of Oakland appoints its first woman Director of Engineering

c Sánchez joined the port in February as an engineering project manager. She is the first woman and first Latina to serve in this leadership position at the port.

Sánchez spent over a decade at BART (Bay Area Rapid Transit), where she served in various positions. She managed the development of the Hayward Maintenance Complex, managed the BART Headquarters Tenant Improvement in Oakland, worked on the Earthquake Safety Program and the Oakland Airport Connector.

Sánchez brings to the port’s director of engineering position a depth of experience combining technical engineering background with expertise in managing multi-discipline, cross-functional, stakeholder engaging teams and projects. Her integrated skill sets are ideal for delivering the variety of projects the port will undertake in its transition to a zero emissions port.

“I look forward to drawing upon my experience in managing large projects with my varied educational foundation and a personal commitment to the community,” Sánchez said. “I was born and raised in Oakland and am excited to oversee the planning and implementation of projects that will deliver cleaner operations to protect our environment while improving the port.”

Sánchez earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of California, Berkeley, in Civil Engineering and a Master of Science in Construction Management from California State University, East Bay. She holds a California Professional Engineering license and a Project Management Professional Certificate. Sánchez is a member of the Society of Women Engineers and the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers.