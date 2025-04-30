Subscribe
New Chief Executive Appointed at MPA Singapore

April 30, 2025

© Igor Groshev / Adobe Stock

Ang Wee Keong, currently the Assistant Chief Executive (International) of the Info-Communications Media Development Authority (IMDA), will take on the role of Chief Executive of the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) effective June 16.

In his current role, Ang has made significant contributions in advancing Singapore’s digital interests and thought leadership in the international arena. He strengthened Singapore’s network of digital economy partnerships, and expanded collaboration through platforms like the ASEAN Digital Ministers’ Meeting, Forum of Small States and Asia Tech x Singapore (ATxSG). He also oversaw the formulation of forward-thinking policies and regulations in digital technology and services to advance the growth of Singapore’s digital economy, including the upcoming Digital Infrastructure Act to enhance the resilience and security of systemically important digital infrastructure.

Ang succeeds Teo Eng Dih, who will be appointed Deputy Secretary (Special Duties) at the Ministry of Transport.

As the Chief Executive of the MPA, Teo made significant contributions to grow Singapore’s International Maritime Centre and the PIER71TM startup ecosystem. During his tenure, the Port of Singapore attained new records in vessel arrivals, container throughput, bunker sales and registrations under the Singapore Registry of Ships. These milestones were reached amidst a complex global operating environment marked by geopolitical uncertainties, supply chain disruptions and technological shifts affecting the flow of goods and supplies worldwide.  

