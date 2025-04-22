Subscribe
Search

GCT Global Container Terminals Orders Hybrid and Battery-Powered Konecranes RTGs for British Columbia Terminals

April 22, 2025

GCT Global Container Terminals has ordered 10 hybrid Konecranes rubber-tired gantry (RTG) cranes for its GCT Deltaport terminal and one battery-powered Konecranes RTG for its GCT Vanterm terminal. Credit: Konecranes
GCT Global Container Terminals has ordered 10 hybrid Konecranes rubber-tired gantry (RTG) cranes for its GCT Deltaport terminal and one battery-powered Konecranes RTG for its GCT Vanterm terminal. Credit: Konecranes

GCT Global Container Terminals has ordered 10 hybrid Konecranes rubber-tired gantry (RTG) cranes for its GCT Deltaport terminal and one battery-powered Konecranes RTG for its GCT Vanterm terminal. The agreements were signed in Q1 2025, and the 11 cranes will be delivered by Q3 2026.

The new orders expand GCT's fleet of Konecranes RTGs to 43 units. The terminal operator’s earlier RTGs are equipped with Konecranes' Diesel Fuel Saver system, bringing significant fuel consumption reductions. GCT is taking another step towards its emission reduction goals, adding 10 hybrid Konecranes RTGs and placing Konecranes’ first order for a fully battery-powered RTG.

The 10 hybrid Konecranes RTGs for GCT Deltaport will further improve fuel efficiency at what is one of Canada’s busiest and largest container terminals. The battery-powered RTG for GCT Vanterm will come with a dedicated charging container and automated charging interface, integrating with on-site electricity infrastructure. The GCT Vanterm order is GCT’s pilot project for zero-emission RTG operations, providing critical insights that will help GCT make informed decisions on its net zero pathway.

This contract is part of Ecolifting, Konecranes’ vision to increase its handprint—meaning the beneficial environmental impact that can be achieved with our product and service portfolio—while reducing customers’ carbon footprints. 

Ports Crane Infrastructure Port Infrastructure

Related Logistics News

L to R: Commandor Michael Sichler, Defense Attaché at German Embassy in the Kingdom of Denmark; Major Thomas Sigvardt, Captain for the Danish Navy; Morten Jensen, Head of Unit European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency; Jesper Frost Rasmussen, Mayor of Esbjerg Municipality; Lieutenant Colonel Shawn Dillingham, Army Attaché at U.S. Embassy in the Kingdom of Denmark; Colonel Bruno Costanzo, Attaché de defense at France Embassy in the Kingdom of Denmark; and Brigadier Neil Be

Port Esbjerg: Fairway Deepened to Expand Capacity
Brunsbüttel terminal (Credit: RWE)

Worley Secures Work on German LNG Terminal
Saguenay Port Authority in Quebec has ordered a Konecranes Gottwald ESP.6B Mobile Harbor Crane. Credit: Konecranes

Saguenay Port Authority Orders Konecranes Mobile Harbor...
Four new gantry cranes arrive at APM Terminals Elizabeth in November 2024 as part of ongoing investments in equipment and infrastructure. Credit: APM Terminals

Maersk, PANYNJ Extend Lease for APM Terminals Elizabeth...
(Credit: DP World)

DP World and Maersk Agree to Expand Maritime Services in...
Image courtesy Accenture

Anchoring to Digital Ops: Strategies to Modernize Ports...

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

Logistics News

Strong Container Throughput Limits Downturn at Port of Antwerp-Bruges

Strong Container Throughput Limits Downturn at Port of Antwerp-Bruges

Ports of Indiana Opens Mount Vernon Railroad

Ports of Indiana Opens Mount Vernon Railroad

GCT Global Container Terminals Orders Hybrid and Battery-Powered Konecranes RTGs for British Columbia Terminals

GCT Global Container Terminals Orders Hybrid and Battery-Powered Konecranes RTGs for British Columbia Terminals

USTR: New Measures Target Chinese Maritime Sector

USTR: New Measures Target Chinese Maritime Sector

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Maguire: China reaches new clean energy milestones in Q1 2025
Phillips 66 takes aim at Elliott for Citgo's conflict of interest during board fight
GE Aerospace CEO Culp advocates tariff-free regime for aviation industry