WindPort, Port Esbjerg Team Up for Norwegian Offshore Wind

One of the world’s largest base ports for offshore wind activities Port of Esbjerg and Norwegian port operator WindPort have entered into a strategic partnership to accelerate offshore wind development in Norway.

The partnership focuses on joint project development and knowledge sharing in areas such as quay design, logistics, sustainable energy practices, and new fuel technologies.

Sharing knowledge and experiences to power and scale the offshore wind industry are at the core of the agreement.

Port Esbjerg brings expertise in handling large offshore installations, with a proven track record in servicing Europe’s offshore wind supply chain.

WindPort currently has around 200,000 square meters of space and has potential to develop up to one million square meters across three fjordside locations.

Its deep and obstruction-free navigation channel - with no need for further dredging or adjustments - makes it ideally suited for large vessels used in offshore wind installations, with a short distance from the fjord to the open sea.

Strategically located in the deep-water port in Mandal, Norway, the Port offers significant potential for redeeming their ambitions.

The collaboration combines Esbjerg’s extensive expertise with WindPort’s strategic location and ambitions to become the primary marshalling hub for the Sørlige Nordsjø II (SNII) offshore wind project.

Historically serving the oil and gas sector, Windport - Norway’s southernmost deep-water port located in Mandal - is transitioning toward offshore wind. Its geographical proximity to SNII and strong infrastructure position is a critical asset in Norway’s green energy shift.

“Port Esbjerg is widely regarded as one of the most experienced offshore wind ports globally with unique capabilities. Learning from their experience and know-how enables us to build smarter from the start and position WindPort as a top-tier marshalling hub,” said Turid Storhaug, Managing Director at WindPort.

SNII is the first major offshore wind project on the Norwegian continental shelf. SNII will consist of an estimated 60-100 wind turbines with a total capacity of 1.5GW, and an almost 200 km HVDC-link, connecting the offshore wind farm with the existing substation in Kvinesdal in the south of Norway.

This requires investments in quay expansion and overall port development. In preparation for SNII, WindPort is planning to invest heavily in upgrading its quay facilities and operational infrastructure.

A strong local ecosystem of multidiscipline service providers - with maritime oil and gas backgrounds - further supports WindPort’s readiness for the offshore wind transition.

“This is a long-term opportunity for both Norway and WindPort. By collaborating with Port Esbjerg and obtaining knowledge on effective port management, we are not only accelerating our transformation but also contributing to the sustainable energy future of Northern Europe,” added Storhaug.