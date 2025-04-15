Subscribe
Search

Port of Virginia: New Equipment to Advance ULCV Capacity

April 15, 2025

The Port of Virginia is continuing to modernize and expand its operation and recently debuted additional capacity to safely handle simultaneous calls of ultra-large container vessels (ULCVs). Credit: The Port of Virginia
The Port of Virginia is continuing to modernize and expand its operation and recently debuted additional capacity to safely handle simultaneous calls of ultra-large container vessels (ULCVs). Credit: The Port of Virginia

The Port of Virginia is continuing to modernize and expand its operation and recently debuted additional capacity to safely handle simultaneous calls of ultra-large container vessels (ULCVs).

Earlier this month at Virginia International Gateway (VIG) the port put four new, all-electric, Suez class ship-to-shore container cranes into service. With the expanded crane fleet at VIG, the port now has the capacity to accommodate three ULCVs at once. Today, the port has 26 ship-to-shore cranes situated on deep water that are capable of handling the biggest container vessels currently serving the Atlantic Ocean trade

“We are continuing to invest in the kind infrastructure that allows ocean carriers and the cargo owners using The Port of Virginia to grow their volumes here,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “Today we offer three ULCV berths and we are quickly heading toward having the capacity to handle five ultra-large container vessels at once.”

Edwards said the increase in ULCV berth capacity coincides with the effort of dredging Virginia’s commercial shipping channels and Norfolk Harbor to 55 feet deep, which would make Virginia home to the deepest port on the US East Coast.

“We already have channels wide enough to handle two-way ULCV traffic and we are in the last phase of deepening,” Edwards added. “When the dredge work is complete, multiple ULCVs, loaded to their absolute limits, will be able to call The Port of Virginia without restrictions at the berth, on water depth or for vessel traffic.”

Ports Containerships Infrastructure Container Cranes Port Infrastructure

Related Logistics News

Koverhar Harbour (Credit: Port of Hanko)

Finnish Port Set for Offshore Wind Overhaul
The Port of Albany has issued a Request For Expressions of Interest (RFEI) to assess market interest and commercial potential for the Port of Albany’s Beacon Island expansion site. Credit: Adobe Stock/Carol Bell Photo

Port of Albany Releases RFEI for Beacon Island Expansion...
Four new gantry cranes arrive at APM Terminals Elizabeth in November 2024 as part of ongoing investments in equipment and infrastructure. Credit: APM Terminals

Maersk, PANYNJ Extend Lease for APM Terminals Elizabeth...
(Credit: DP World)

DP World and Maersk Agree to Expand Maritime Services in...
Image courtesy Accenture

Anchoring to Digital Ops: Strategies to Modernize Ports...
The CMA CGM Iron became the first dual-fuel methanol container vessel sailing to Abu Dhabi. Credit: CMA CGM

CMA CGM Iron: First Dual-Fuel Vessel Sailing to Abu Dhabi

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
Fernstrum News

Video

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

Logistics News

NTSB Calls for Better Preparedness of Land-Based Firefighters

NTSB Calls for Better Preparedness of Land-Based Firefighters

US Wants Other Nations to Block Potential China Tariff Work-Around

US Wants Other Nations to Block Potential China Tariff Work-Around

Port of Oakland Appoints New Director of Utilities

Port of Oakland Appoints New Director of Utilities

DataMondial Launches AI-Driven Service for Processing Ocean Freight Rates

DataMondial Launches AI-Driven Service for Processing Ocean Freight Rates

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

OMV reports that the petrochemical plant in Schwechat near Vienna has broken down
Data and sources say that a vessel chartered by Chevron will complete the oil cargo return to Venezuela.
In mid-2027, a new north-south German electricity line is expected.