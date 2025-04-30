The Port of Klaipėda Begins 2025 With a 15% Increase in Cargo Handling

The Port of Klaipėda has achieved a strong start to 2025, with nearly 10 million tons of cargo handled in the first quarter—a 15% increase compared to the same period last year. This growth, amounting to almost 1.3 million additional tons, was driven largely by record-breaking results in container and LNG cargo handling. Klaipėda Port further strengthened its leading position among Baltic ports, expanding its market share to nearly 41%.

In total, 9,75 million tons of cargo were handled in the first quarter of this year. The biggest contributor to the positive cargo handling performance at the Port of Klaipėda in recent months was the increased handling of container cargo, which grew by one-third (+33%), or 723 thousand tons. This is the best quarterly result ever in the container handling segment of the Port of Klaipėda. Another record was set in LNG cargo handling, with 100 thousand tons handled—an 18% increase compared to last year.

There was a significant increase in handling of construction materials and minerals (+62% or 228 thousand tons) and bulk fertilizers (+92% or 162 thousand tons). Growth was also recorded in the Ro/Ro (+7% or 109 thousand tons). There was also an increase in the cargo of oil products (+7% or 66 thousand tons).

In the first quarter of this year, compared to the same period last year, there was a 19% drop in handling of agricultural products (-275 thousand tons), a 10% drop in handling of timber and forestry products (-21 thousand tons), and an 81% drop in handling of liquid fertilizers (-92 thousand tons).

In the first quarter of 2025, most of the cargo reached the Port of Klaipėda by road. Sixty two percent of cargo arrived by wheeled vehicles and 28% by rail. The rest arrived by sea and pipeline (LNG cargo).

In the first quarter of this year, 12 vessels were repaired by vessel repair companies operating in the Port of Klaipėda.

The total amount of cargo handled by Baltic ports in the first quarter of this year grew by 4 percentage points and reached 23,8 million tons. The Port of Klaipėda’s market share among Baltic ports has increased as well. Having grown by four percentage points, the market share now stands at nearly 41%. The market share of the Port of Riga has fallen by almost 2 percentage points and now stands at 18.3%. The Port of Tallinn’s market share has decreased by almost 0.6 percentage points and currently stands at 14%.