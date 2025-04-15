Gauzy Unveils Smart Glass Projection Display in New Miami Terminal

Gauzy Ltd., a leader in light and vision control technologies, announced the official reveal of its smart glass facade, enabling one of the world’s largest transparent displays, at the inauguration of the new MSC Terminal in Miami, Florida. The recently completed Miami landmark redefining the city’s skyline is the largest and most technologically advanced cruise ship terminal in the world.

More than 11,000 square feet (1,100 square meters) of Gauzy’s exterior-grade grey PDLC (polymer dispersed liquid crystal) adhesive smart film has been integrated into 75% of the terminal’s glass façade. During daylight hours, the glass remains transparent, allowing natural light and stunning views of Biscayne Bay. At night, the façade transforms into an expansive digital art display by artist Danielle Roney that draws real-time data, including tides, current and weather patterns, from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to generate an animation of the marine environment.

Gauzy’s smart glass transparent display fulfills the project's public artworks ordinance requirement, which mandates the integration of artistic elements into major developments. In this case, the smart glass serves both a functional role and also an artistic one, offering a unique solution where digital displays can qualify toward the percentage of project value typically allocated to public art under city planning regulations.

The MSC Miami Terminal installation highlights Gauzy’s opportunities in two rapidly expanding markets. The global facade glass market is projected to grow to $412.16B by 2032 while the transparent display market is expected to reach $38.28B by 2032.

Gauzy has an established presence in Miami, one of the fastest growing U.S. real estate and development markets. The company has completed several notable projects with more to come in South Florida, underscoring the burgeoning demand for innovative building materials in the region.