Port of Naples Cargo Operator Invests in Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Crane

April 30, 2025

Magazzini Generali Silos Frigoriferi has ordered a Konecranes Gottwald ESP.6 Mobile Harbor Crane to support its operational and environmental goals at the Port of Naples. Credit: Konecranes
Magazzini Generali Silos Frigoriferi has ordered a Konecranes Gottwald ESP.6 Mobile Harbor Crane to support its operational and environmental goals at the Port of Naples. Credit: Konecranes

Magazzini Generali Silos Frigoriferi (MGSF), part of the Klingenberg Group, has ordered a Konecranes Gottwald ESP.6 Mobile Harbor Crane to support its operational and environmental goals at the Port of Naples. The deal was booked in Q1 2025, with delivery and commissioning scheduled for Q4 2025.

MGSF will use the mobile harbor crane to handle a wide variety of project cargo, including large bags, paper pulp, coils and steel products. Konecranes has provided the necessary load curves for MGSF’s existing attachments, allowing the operator to easily bring the new crane into use and realize the full potential of each lifting or grab device.

The crane comes equipped with a diesel-electric hybrid drive, supported by an ultracapacitor that can recover and reuse up to 125 kW of energy. A built-in interface for an external power supply is also included, enabling full electrification when MGSF has the necessary harbor mains infrastructure.

The mobile harbor crane is also equipped with Konecranes TRUCONNECT for remote monitoring, so MGSF can collect and view usage data through the yourKONECRANES customer portal. Here the operator gets a full overview on the fuel consumption, COemissions and handling performance of its entire Konecranes fleet.

This contract is part of Ecolifting, Konecranes’ vision to increase its handprint—meaning the beneficial environmental impact that can be achieved with our product and service portfolio—while reducing customers’ carbon footprints.

Crane Infrastructure Cargo

