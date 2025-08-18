Subscribe
DP World Carbon Inset Credits Rise Fivefold

August 18, 2025

© DP World
© DP World

Credits offered by DP World to customers through its world-first Carbon Inset Program trial will see a fivefold increase, helping businesses reduce their indirect (Scope 3) emissions.

Following the program’s initial success, which has seen over 200,000 TEUs worth of registrations since January this year, every loaded container imported through DP World’s UK ports from October 1, 2025 will qualify for Carbon Inset Credits of 250kg CO2e, up from the 50kg CO2e of credits previously offered.

The additional carbon credits address the emissions associated with the entire port call of container ships when maneuvering into London Gateway or Southampton over their "last nautical mile," including the emissions of tug and pilot boats. The additional credits are enabled by the use of incrementally lower carbon fuels by both DP World’s subsidiary Unifeeder, across its Northern European shipping network, and Svitzer, under a world-first partnership that will see its tug boats in the UK transition to these fuels.

Those importers who have already registered for the program will automatically qualify for the increase in available carbon inset credits. For companies not yet registered, they can register at DP World Carbon Inset Program Trial.

DP World’s sustainability initiatives, including the Modal Shift and Carbon Inset Programs and the use of lower carbon solutions at London Gateway and Southampton, earned the company the "Sustainability Company of the Year" award at the 2025 Multimodal Awards. DP World is also working to make Southampton the UK’s first operationally net zero container terminal.

Cargo Decarbonization Container Shipping

