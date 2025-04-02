Subscribe
Search

Crowley to Install LNG-Fueled Microgrid at Puerto Rico Terminal

April 2, 2025

(Credit: Crowley)
(Credit: Crowley)

Crowley, the longest-serving U.S. logistics provider in Puerto Rico, is enhancing the resiliency of its Isla Grande logistics terminal in San Juan with the installation of a microgrid fueled by liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The innovative energy system will provide a reliable power supply tailored to support the terminal’s daily operations, such as powering its terminal equipment, refrigerated containers, and administrative and maintenance facilities.

The microgrid will produce power that is more reliable, less expensive and cleaner than power generally delivered from the public grid, while sustaining Crowley’s ongoing contribution to the continuity of Puerto Rico’s supply chain.

“This LNG-fueled microgrid is a transformative investment that ensures our logistics terminal in San Juan can maintain seamless operations regardless of external conditions.

“It exemplifies our focus on delivering innovative energy solutions that enhance reliability and operational resilience for our customers and the communities we serve,” said Matt Jackson, vice president of advanced energy at Crowley.

(Credit: Crowley)

Scheduled for completion in early 2026, the microgrid project advances Crowley’s long-term power reliability at its San Juan terminal while showcasing how its new microgrid service offering provides industrial or commercial operators with a highly resilient energy solution that delivers cost savings and a reduced carbon footprint.

Plans for the microgrid follow as Crowley starts operation of American Energy, the first U.S.-flagged carrier to deliver LNG sourced from the U.S. mainland to the island.

Ports LNG Coastal/Inland North America Infrastructure Terminal Microgrids

Related Logistics News

CK Hutchison on Thursday reported an 11% drop in underlying profit for 2024, Credit: Adobe Stock/Casimiro

CK Hutchison Reports 11% Profit Drop in 2024
Socep SA Romania (Socep) had a new Konecranes drive retrofitted to one non-Konecranes ship-to-shore (STS) crane at their container terminal in Constanta. Credit: Konecranes

Konecranes Port Services Upgrades
Marine fuel sales in the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah fell in February to their lowest since data started being published in 2021. Credit: Adobe Stock/Yellow Boat

Fujairah: Bunker Fuel Sales Drop to their Lowest Since '21
Image courtesy FRS Clipper

New Victoria Steamship Temporary Terminal Opens
Methanol container ship "Laura Maersk" in the ports of Bremen. Image courtesy Ports of Bremen

Ports of Bremen are ‘Methanol-Ready’
Copyright Joa Souza/AdobeStock

Ocean Shipping Faces Uncertainty as Trade Threats Loom

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

Logistics News

Crowley to Install LNG-Fueled Microgrid at Puerto Rico Terminal

Crowley to Install LNG-Fueled Microgrid at Puerto Rico Terminal

Low Water Hampers Rhine Shipping

Low Water Hampers Rhine Shipping

Baltic Index Down for Sixth Straight Session

Baltic Index Down for Sixth Straight Session

Venezuela's Oil Exports Fall After US Imposes More Tariffs

Venezuela's Oil Exports Fall After US Imposes More Tariffs

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

The Russian Arctic LNG 2 plant restarts operation'slowly.'
Shipbuilder Austal shares ride military spending wave and defy market decline
The delays in the Paraguayan soybean barge transit has an impact on crushers in Argentina