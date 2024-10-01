Pettengill Tapped to Lead Maine Port Authority

Chelsea Pettengill has been selected to serve as interim Executive Director Maine Port Authority (MPA), taking over for Matthew Burns, who has decided to leave his position at the helm of the MPA to return to the Maine Department of Transportation in a new role.

Beginning on September 23, Burns became the Deputy Director of MaineDOT's Office of Freight and Business Logistics. Under the leadership and guidance of Nathan Moulton, Director of Office of Freight and Business Logistics, Burns will expand his scope of work to include all freight modes, including freight rail, trucking, and ports. Burns will continue to be the point person for the state's effort to develop a floating offshore wind port facility in Maine.

"I'm proud of what we've been able to accomplish at the Maine Port Authority over the past several years and am excited to return to MaineDOT in a new role that will help me expand my skills while continuing to support economic opportunities for our state," said Burns. "This new position at MaineDOT will allow me to focus on planning, grant work, and capital projects across all modes of freight transportation in Maine. I will also be continuing to work on the development of a purpose-built port facility to support the floating offshore wind industry. I'm grateful for this opportunity, which I feel is good for me personally as well as for MaineDOT and the MPA."

Burns has served as the MPA's Executive Director since May 2022. Prior to that, he served as interim executive director. From 2017 to 2021, he served as MaineDOT's Director of Ports and Marine Transportation.

The Maine Port Authority board members selected Chelsea Pettengill to serve as the MPA's interim Executive Director, and she stepped into her new role on September 23.

Pettengill has served as the Deputy Director of the Maine Port Authority since 2023. In that role, she has worked with port facilities along the Maine coast to develop projects, maintain infrastructure, and promote Maines position in North Atlantic trade and the greater New England region.

A Maine native, Pettengill is a graduate of Maine Maritime Academy with both a B.S. in Vessel Operations and Technology and an M.S. in International Logistics Management. Prior to joining state government, Pettengill spent 11 years sailing as a U.S. Merchant Marine deck officer on tall ships, towboats, offshore supply vessels, and tugboats. Much of her time was spent sailing on U.S. waters, including the Great Lakes, Inland Waterways, Gulf of Mexico, and Gulf of Alaska.

"During her time at the Maine Port Authority, Chelsea has played a key role in the MPA's ongoing success and growth, and I'm confident she will continue that excellent work," said Wade Merritt, President of the Maine International Trade Center and MPA board member. "Chelsea understands the day-to-day operations, unique challenges, and long-term opportunities at Maine's ports. This transition period will be seamless and successful with her at the helm."

"Id like to thank the Maine Port Authority board for the opportunity to step into this role and continue our work to promote and maintain Maine's ports," said Pettengill. "I grew up cruising the Maine coast every summer, which led me to pursue a career in the maritime industry, and it's been a special opportunity to come shoreside and find a position that allows me to stay connected to the water."