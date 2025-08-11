Subscribe
Robert Allan to Design All Electric Tug for Tianjin Port

August 11, 2025

Robert Allan Ltd. has been awarded a contract to design an AmpRA 3600 tug for Tianjin Port in Northern China.

The AmpRA 3600 series tug will be constructed at Jiangsu Zhenjiang Shipyard (Group) Co. Ltd.

The order builds on a successful conventional propulsion design for the same owner and shipyard, with two vessels of similar hull form in service.

The AmpRA 3600 will have all powering from batteries, with no generator sets onboard, making it a fully battery electric and diesel free ship handling tug.

It will be the first Robert Allan Ltd. battery electric vessel operating in China.

The main equipment will be supplied by leading Chinese manufacturers, including over 7MWh of batteries from CATL, the electrical system from the 704 Institute and L-drives from Nanjing High Accurate Marine Equipment Co., Ltd.

The AmpRA 3600 has the following key vessel particulars:

Length overall: 35.8m
Breadth, molded: 11.2m
Depth, least molded: 5.2m
Bollard Pull: 62 tonnes
Accommodations: 7 persons

Shipbuilding Ports Tugs

