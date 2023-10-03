Subscribe
Major Port Hedland Navigation Project Completed

October 3, 2023

Source: AMSA
The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) has completed a major A$15.5 million two-year project to repair and rejuvenate essential aids to navigation (AtoNs) off the coast of Port Hedland, Western Australia.

AMSA commissioned the works following Severe Tropical Cyclone Veronica in 2019, which caused significant damage to electrical equipment, access ladders, platforms, day markers and fenders.

AMSA has replaced the top of 13 AtoNs, installed new platforms and above water pile sections, and increased the height of AtoN platforms, to reduce the risk of wave impact from storms.

Most of the onsite works were undertaken using specialist jack up barge equipment, but other works required the use of rope access technicians, divers and riggers who worked in some challenging conditions. These workers contended with strong tides, winds and waves, as well as the risks posed by passing large ships.

AMSA Executive Director Response Mark Morrow said the project demonstrates AMSA’s commitment to ensuring AtoNs around Australia are kept well-maintained and operational. “This project will add another two decades to the lifespan of this vital safety infrastructure,” he said.  
Port Hedland is the world's largest bulk export port, exporting iron ore, lithium and salt.

Ports Coastal/Inland Australia/NZ Aids to Navigation

