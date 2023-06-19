ONE to Instal Telematic Devices on Reefer Fleet

Ocean Network Express (ONE) plans to install telematic devices on its reefer box fleet to provide customers with more comprehensive visibility of their cargo.

The telematic devices will provide ONE with active monitoring data about temperature, humidity, and other conditions inside the reefer containers.

"The installation of telematic devices on our reefer box fleet is a testament to our unwavering dedication to enhancing customer experience while driving digital transformation in the containerized reefer trade,” said Kenichi Michida, Senior Vice President, Strategic Yield Management, ONE. “We believe technology-enabled containers are the future of shipping, and we are excited to embark on this next step in our digital transformation journey using cutting-edge solutions to benefit our customers and industry.”

ONE operates over 200 vessels and provides over 170 services to 120 countries. The line is the world’s seventh largest container carrier with a fleet size of approximately 1.52 million TEU.



