First BYD Electric Cars Delivered to Mexican Port

The Terminal Marítima de Mazatlán (Tmaz), a port controlled by SAAM Terminals, has become the first port in Mexico to receive a BYD vessel carrying electric vehicles.

The 2,000 electric vehicles unloaded from the BYD Changzhou are destined for central and northern Mexico. The ship, which is LNG-powered and began operating in 2024, measures 199.9 meters in length and 38 meters in beam and can transport 7,000 cars.

Tmax anticipates receiving at least one RoRo from the company per month.

“The arrival of the BYD Changzhou at Tmaz consolidates the port as a strategic reference in the automotive import of the Mexican Pacific and underlines its fundamental role in the transition towards sustainable mobility,” said the port's general manager, Mauricio Ortiz.

During 2024, Tmaz transferred more than 160,000 car units, positioning itself as the second largest Mexican vehicle operator in the Pacific.





