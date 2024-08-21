Subscribe
Automated Mooring System Installed at APM Terminals MedPort Tangier

August 21, 2024

(Image: Cavotec)
(Image: Cavotec)

APM Terminals MedPort Tangier in Morocco has installed a Cavotec MoorMaster automated vacuum mooring system as part of an expansion project to enhance operational efficiency and flexibility

The MoorMaster system was initially deployed on 400 meters of new quay wall during the terminal’s phase two expansion in 2023. As of June 2024, the system has been extended to cover additional 400 meters of quay, bringing the total to 45 MoorMaster units, as part of phase three expansion. This fully flexible system can now moor ships along the entire 800-meter quay segment.

According to Cavotec, its MoorMaster system reduces vessel mooring and release times, shortening idle time. Additionally, the active hydraulics stabilize moored ships, improving crane productivity and further reducing average vessel call times. The system also cuts the need for tugs, reducing direct emissions during ship mooring by over 90%.

Patrick Mares, President of Ports & Maritime Division at Cavotec, said, “The installation of the MoorMaster system at APM Terminals MedPort Tangier will dramatically improve operational efficiency and environmental performance at the port. By significantly reducing mooring times and cutting emissions, the MoorMaster technology supports our commitment to creating more sustainable and efficient future for global shipping.”

APM Terminals Medport Tangier, part of the Tanger Med Port which ranked fourth in the world’s most efficient ports index by the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence, continues to enhance its operations with strategic investments.

Technology Ports Africa Infrastructure Mooring Equipment

