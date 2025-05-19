AAPA Pushes Back on Chinese Crane Tariff Plan

In response to a proposed additional 100% tariff on Chinese manufactured ship-to-shore (STS) by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) and the Trump Administration, the American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) continues to fiercely advocate against it.

AAPA President and CEO Cary Davis has testified in a hearing before USTR on behalf of the port industry alongside several other U.S. port stakeholders. Recently, AAPA also submitted extensive comments to USTR outlining the industry's candid thoughts on the proposed policy changes articulating strong opposition to additional tariffs on STS cranes.

"Applying a new 100% tariff to Chinese STS cranes will not create a domestic crane manufacturing industry out of thin air," stated AAPA President and CEO, Cary Davis, in official comments submitted to the Federal Register. "It will only increase costs for public port authorities."

Generally, AAPA is supportive of policy efforts to reshore manufacturing of key industries and products and has led this conversation among key government and industry officials. However, there are still currently no domestic manufacturers of STS cranes. In the comments, Davis wrote that, "raising tariffs on Chinese cranes another 100% will not magically revitalize an American crane manufacturing industry that has been nonexistent for decades. It will however, force public port authorities to pay more for the cranes already ordered or that they must order soon to replace aging equipment or outfit new terminals."

In AAPA's comments highlighting the potentially devastating impacts of exorbitantly high tariffs on Chinese manufactured STS cranes, the industry also requested the USTR:

• Rescind the forthcoming plan to apply fees that could reach $1 million to all foreign vehicle carriers;

• Further scale back fees on Chinese-built, owned and operated vessels that will hurt American businesses; and

• Clarify several specific technical definitions and the role of ports in policy implementation.

AAPA remains committed to pushing back against additional tariffs on STS cranes and all goods that drive up the cost of shipping, increase expenses for ports, and ultimately raise prices for everyday American consumers.



