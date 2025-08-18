Subscribe
Search

Xeneta Acquires eeSea

August 18, 2025

Xeneta CEO Patrik Berglund. Image courtesty Xeneta
Xeneta CEO Patrik Berglund. Image courtesty Xeneta

Xeneta AS announced the acquisition of fellow maritime and supply chain data company eeSea. By adding eeSea’s global schedule, transit time and reliability data to its existing range of freight rate data, Xeneta will enable BCO Procurement teams to manage freight contracts and suppliers based on service levels, and not just cost, to get the right service at the right price, no matter what the market conditions.

“Today marks a key milestone for Xeneta; coming together with eeSea, and combining our data and skills, furthers our shared mission to bring transparency and efficiency to how ocean freight is bought and sold," said Patrik Berglund, Xeneta CEO. "Our combined data sources and coverage will provide customers with more actionable intelligence to control freight spend, as well as delivery reliability.”

Shipping Container Shipping

Related Logistics News

(Photo: Sri Lanka Air Force)

$1 Billion Fine for X-Press Pearl Disaster
© Allog Group

Allog Group Utilizes Container Solution to Transport...
© MagioreStockStudio - stock.adobe.com

Fire Aboard Maersk Vessel is Contained
© Georgia Ports Authority

Georgia Ports Container Trade Up 8.6% in FY 2025
© Adobe Stock/Mariusz

Indian Firm Ships Explosive Compound to Russia Despite US...
Copyright AdobeStock

New BIMCO Clause Addresses USTR Actions

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
R.W. Fernstrum & Company

Sponsored

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

Video

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Logistics News

Baltimore: Bulk Carrier Afloat After Explosion

Baltimore: Bulk Carrier Afloat After Explosion

$1 Billion Fine for X-Press Pearl Disaster

$1 Billion Fine for X-Press Pearl Disaster

UltraTech Operationalizes India’s First On-Site Hybrid RTC Renewable Energy Project

UltraTech Operationalizes India’s First On-Site Hybrid RTC Renewable Energy Project

Allog Group Utilizes Container Solution to Transport Oversized Breakbulk Items

Allog Group Utilizes Container Solution to Transport Oversized Breakbulk Items

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Sheinbaum, Mexico's Sheinbaum, says there is no agreement between DEA and Mexico on 'Project Portero.
Air Canada CEO said airline "amazed" over unlawful union strike
Sources say that Lukoil Volgograd refinery has halted oil processing following drone attacks.