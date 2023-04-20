World’s First Methanol-Fueled Containership Launched

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

The world’s first methanol-fueled containership has been launched for A.P. Moller - Maersk as the Danish shipping giant makes headway toward its goal to decarbonize its operations.

“The launching was successfully completed on April 4 at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, and the construction is continuing with delivery in the summer,” said Henrik Ekmann, Head of Newbuilding & Retrofit at Maersk.

The 2,100 TEU, ABS-classed class feeder vessel features dual fuel main and auxiliary engines built by MAN Energy Solutions that are able to operate on green methanol.

The use of methanol as marine fuel emits fewer NOx emissions and no SOx, and methanol synthesized from carbon dioxide and hydrogen can achieve CO2-neutral combustion.

Maersk plans to put into service 19 vessels capable of running on e-methanol between 2023 and 2025 as part of its net-zero emissions target by 2040. According to Maersk, these vessels will generate annual CO2 emissions savings of around 2.3 million tonnes when deployed to replace older vessels.