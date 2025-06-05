Subscribe
Search

MPA and NYK Collaborate on Autonomous Ship Technology

June 5, 2025

Source: NYK
Source: NYK

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), NYK and MTI Co., have conducted a joint workshop on port-to-port maritime autonomous surface ship (MASS) trials.

The MASS trials are testing the interoperability of autonomous vessels with port-based systems, including MPA’s Vessel Traffic Information System, and enable the development of best practices and standards for navigation safety, route planning, fuel consumption, AI-based decision-making, communications and cybersecurity in the port of Singapore.

Held in Singapore, the workshop brought together over 60 participants from MPA, NYK, MTI, Singapore Maritime Institute, industry partners including ClassNK, Japan Radio Co., as well as research institutes from the Technology Centre for Offshore and Marine, Singapore (TCOMS), Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT), Singapore Polytechnic (SP), Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD), and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR).

The collaboration is among the initiatives from an MPA-NYK Memorandum of Understanding in 2024 to deepen partnership and accelerate maritime decarbonization, digitalization and manpower development efforts.

Technology Shipbuilding Autonomous Ships

Related Logistics News

Source: MPA

Singapore and France Partner on Bio-LNG
© Port of Corpus Christi

Port of Corpus Christi Completes Deepest, Widest Channel...
© Adobe Stock/Denis Rozhnovsky

Ukraine: 500m Euros Needed to Rebuild Port Facilities...
© NOAA/CO-OPS

NOAA’s PORTS® System Expands Operations to Include Pearl...
Source: Seacap

Seacap Becomes World’s First Capital Partner for Shore...
Source: Port of Antwerp-Bruges

Port of Antwerp-Bruges Launches Europe’s First Electric...

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Sponsored

Propane Powers WBCT’s Port Tractor Fleet to 50% Fuel Savings

Propane Powers WBCT’s Port Tractor Fleet to 50% Fuel Savings

Video

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Logistics News

MPA and NYK Collaborate on Autonomous Ship Technology

MPA and NYK Collaborate on Autonomous Ship Technology

Trump Hobbles NOAA Team That Reopens Ports After Hurricanes

Trump Hobbles NOAA Team That Reopens Ports After Hurricanes

Singapore and France Partner on Bio-LNG

Singapore and France Partner on Bio-LNG

FEMA Staff Concerned by Head’s Comments

FEMA Staff Concerned by Head’s Comments

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

CANADA-CRUDE-Discount on Western Canada Select unchanged
Trump says he will not immediately bring peace to Ukraine, but Russia has responded to the attacks.
Wall Street's potential losers and winners from Trump's new tax bill