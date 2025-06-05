MPA and NYK Collaborate on Autonomous Ship Technology

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), NYK and MTI Co., have conducted a joint workshop on port-to-port maritime autonomous surface ship (MASS) trials.

The MASS trials are testing the interoperability of autonomous vessels with port-based systems, including MPA’s Vessel Traffic Information System, and enable the development of best practices and standards for navigation safety, route planning, fuel consumption, AI-based decision-making, communications and cybersecurity in the port of Singapore.

Held in Singapore, the workshop brought together over 60 participants from MPA, NYK, MTI, Singapore Maritime Institute, industry partners including ClassNK, Japan Radio Co., as well as research institutes from the Technology Centre for Offshore and Marine, Singapore (TCOMS), Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT), Singapore Polytechnic (SP), Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD), and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR).

The collaboration is among the initiatives from an MPA-NYK Memorandum of Understanding in 2024 to deepen partnership and accelerate maritime decarbonization, digitalization and manpower development efforts.



