Subscribe
Search

Maturing Dry Bulk Fleet Ill-Equipped for Future

June 17, 2025

Source: Veson Nautical
Source: Veson Nautical

The global dry bulk fleet is facing a sharp contraction in younger, more efficient tonnage, with the supply of vessels under 15 years of age projected to fall by 22% by 2028, according to new analysis shared by Oliver Kirkham, Senior Valuation Analyst at Veson Nautical, a global leader in maritime freight and fleet management solutions.

Speaking at the 2025 Marine Money Week in New York, Kirkham told delegates that the anticipated drop in younger dry bulk tonnage reflects a structural shift brought on by the historical imbalance in newbuilding activity, combined with a maturing fleet that is increasingly ill-equipped to meet modern efficiency and emissions standards.

“We’re seeing a clear bifurcation in the fleet,” Kirkham said. “On one side, you have a rising share of modern, regulation-compliant vessels while on the other, a large and aging cohort that’s slower, less efficient, and increasingly penalised by emissions rules. That divergence is only going to widen over the next five years.”

Kirkham added that the commercial advantage of younger vessels is likely to be enhanced by a wave of scrapping, as regulatory and commercial pressures converge on the ageing bulk fleet. A growing number of ships are approaching their third special survey at a time when environmental rules are tightening, and dry dock availability is becoming increasingly constrained owners are facing a choice between expensive upgrades or resigning older vessels to less profitable trades which may become oversupplied with tonnage.

With younger vessels increasingly favoured for long-term charters and ESG-aligned trading, Kirkham said the stratification of the fleet is already shaping commercial outcomes. Modern ships are commanding premium rates and attracting interest from larger commodity traders and publicly listed operators, while older tonnage is becoming increasingly concentrated on shorter regional trades, often operating in jurisdictions with looser regulatory oversight.

Looking ahead, Kirkham said tightening supply dynamics - driven by scrapping, fleet ageing, and regulatory evolution - are likely to play a defining role in shaping market opportunities over the coming years.

“As the industry transitions toward a leaner, more efficient fleet, stakeholders need to embrace a more data-driven mindset,” Kirkham concluded. “We’re entering a cycle where the winners will be those with the clearest view.”

Shipbuilding Bulk Carriers

Related Logistics News

© X-Press Feeders Group

X-Press Feeders Group, COSCO SHIPPING Lines Partner to...
Copyright thodonal/AdobeStock

War Insurance Costs to Israel Soar
Source: NWSA

Shore Power System Installed at Husky Terminal
Inventor and product developer at Wee.no, Rune Wee. Image courtesy Wee.no

ContainerWheels 2-in-1: Patented System Aims to Simplify...
Source: Cavotec

Cavotec Launches Mobile Shore Power System
Source: NYK

MPA and NYK Collaborate on Autonomous Ship Technology

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
R.W. Fernstrum & Company

Video

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Logistics News

X-Press Feeders Group, COSCO SHIPPING Lines Partner to Enhance Feeder Connectivity

X-Press Feeders Group, COSCO SHIPPING Lines Partner to Enhance Feeder Connectivity

War Insurance Costs to Israel Soar

War Insurance Costs to Israel Soar

Tanker Vessel Market Flashes Yellow as Middle East Burns

Tanker Vessel Market Flashes Yellow as Middle East Burns

Shore Power System Installed at Husky Terminal

Shore Power System Installed at Husky Terminal

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Maguire: US energy investors manage exposure as the tax bill debate continues.
Gaz-System, a Polish company, will receive a loan of $593 million for the country's floating LNG Terminal
This weekend, the yacht of UK tech tycoon Lynch will be brought to the surface.