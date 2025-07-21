Subscribe
Search

Britlift Launches New All-In-One Container Lifting System

July 21, 2025

© Britlift
© Britlift

A new all-in-one package aims to make it quicker, safer and easier to lift shipping containers.

The boxed 10-ton container lifting system from Britlift includes its T13 modular spreader beam, plus all the necessary shackles, CLB container lifting lugs, and polyester round slings. All the components fit into a weatherproof, heavy-duty lock box.

The all-in-one system delivers multiple benefits to users. It is compact and easy to transport, provides secure storage, and ensures that all the required components for a container lift are readily accessible when needed. 

Lifting beams are designed to handle loads that cannot be lifted safely with a single hook or sling. Distributing the load’s weight across the beam’s lifting points keeps the containers stable during lifting operations, enhancing safety.

The T13 is an adjustable, modular spreader beam which can be configured to spans from 0.5m to 6.5m and has a maximum safe working load of 13t, making it ideal for lifting shipping containers. It is part of Britlift’s popular Traditional Modular Spreader series, available in standard sizes from 4t to 1,000t.

The new all-in-one container lifting system is available now from Britlift. Based in Dorset, UK, Britlift works with a global client base, providing an end-to-end lifting equipment engineering design service including calculations, design, manufacture, certification, and rig design.

The qualified mechanical and structural engineers at Britlift will work with the client during the design phase, ensuring the most efficient, effective, safe and suitable solution is engineered, be that a lifting beam or frame, a bespoke handling or lifting tool, complex rig design, or FEA. Its Traditional Modular spreader beam is also available in a wide variety of standard sizes.

Technology Port Technology Container Shipping

Related Logistics News

© Adobe Stock/hecke71

DP World Expands Black Sea Operations, Halving...
© Bilbao Port Authority

Basque Government Minister of Industry Welcomes New Port...
© DP World

DP World, Asian Terminals Inc. Deploy First Fleet of...
Christening the Creole King, hosted at E-Crane Gulf Coast Service Center in the Port of Iberia, Louisiana, on Friday July 11, 2025. Photo credits: E-Crane & Apple Pie Media

Creole King Christened in Port of Iberia
Image courtesy ASRY

ASRY Hosts First Innovation Forum with Lumofy
© BIMCO

BIMCO: Stable Demand Outlook For Container Shipping

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Logistics News

Britlift Launches New All-In-One Container Lifting System

Britlift Launches New All-In-One Container Lifting System

Port Houston Surpasses 2 Million TEUs in June, Looks Ahead to Maritime Conference

Port Houston Surpasses 2 Million TEUs in June, Looks Ahead to Maritime Conference

Greek-Managed Tankers Divert Around Africa to Avoid Red Sea Attacks

Greek-Managed Tankers Divert Around Africa to Avoid Red Sea Attacks

Global Shipping's Q3 Outlook Centers on Geopolitical Instability (again)

Global Shipping's Q3 Outlook Centers on Geopolitical Instability (again)

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Source: Evidence suggests Jeju Air pilots turned off the less-damaged engines before crash.
Mexico does not see any reason why the US should impose sanctions against airlines
Bild reports that Germany plans to reverse the increase in air tax.