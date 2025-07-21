Britlift Launches New All-In-One Container Lifting System

A new all-in-one package aims to make it quicker, safer and easier to lift shipping containers.

The boxed 10-ton container lifting system from Britlift includes its T13 modular spreader beam, plus all the necessary shackles, CLB container lifting lugs, and polyester round slings. All the components fit into a weatherproof, heavy-duty lock box.

The all-in-one system delivers multiple benefits to users. It is compact and easy to transport, provides secure storage, and ensures that all the required components for a container lift are readily accessible when needed.

Lifting beams are designed to handle loads that cannot be lifted safely with a single hook or sling. Distributing the load’s weight across the beam’s lifting points keeps the containers stable during lifting operations, enhancing safety.

The T13 is an adjustable, modular spreader beam which can be configured to spans from 0.5m to 6.5m and has a maximum safe working load of 13t, making it ideal for lifting shipping containers. It is part of Britlift’s popular Traditional Modular Spreader series, available in standard sizes from 4t to 1,000t.

The new all-in-one container lifting system is available now from Britlift. Based in Dorset, UK, Britlift works with a global client base, providing an end-to-end lifting equipment engineering design service including calculations, design, manufacture, certification, and rig design.

The qualified mechanical and structural engineers at Britlift will work with the client during the design phase, ensuring the most efficient, effective, safe and suitable solution is engineered, be that a lifting beam or frame, a bespoke handling or lifting tool, complex rig design, or FEA. Its Traditional Modular spreader beam is also available in a wide variety of standard sizes.