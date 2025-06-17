Subscribe
Cavotec Launches Mobile Shore Power System

June 17, 2025

Source: Cavotec
Cavotec has launched PowerAlign – a new modular, mobile shore power solution designed specifically for container terminals.

The system offers up to 140 meters of coverage from a single unit, with the option to extend reach by adding additional modules.

Unlike fixed installations that can limit crane and cargo handling operations, PowerAlign keeps the quay clear thanks to its low-profile socket box and compact footprint of less than 3.5 m². The system’s enclosed cable reel, mounted at the quay edge, ensures extended cable life and minimal maintenance.

The connections comply with IEC 80005-1 and support up to 16 kA/s.

Technology Shore Power Container Terminal

