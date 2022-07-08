28985 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Friday, July 8, 2022

July 8, 2022

World's Biggest Containership, Ever Alot, to fly the Panama Ship Registry Flag

Image courtesy Panama Ship Registery

Image courtesy Panama Ship Registery

The Panama Ship Registry has added Ever Alot to its fleet, touted as the world’s biggest container ship and the first to break the 24,004 TEU mark. Panama has 18 of the world’s 20 largest container ships in terms of TEUs.

The vessel is mammoth at 400 x 61.5 m, launched at the end of June and surpassing the Ever Ace as the world's largest container ship.  Like the other vessels, Ever Act, Ever Aim and Ever Alp, which have a slightly smaller capacity of 23,992 TEUs, it belongs to Evergreen's "A" Class, sailing mainly between Europe and Asia.

