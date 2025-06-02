Subscribe
Singapore and France Partner on Bio-LNG

June 2, 2025

Source: MPA
An Enhanced Maritime Partnership Agreement has been signed by during French President Macron’s visit to Singapore last week.

The agreement covers collaboration in maritime decarbonization, digitalization, cybersecurity, innovation and training, and builds on an earlier partnership established in 2021.

The countries will work with industry partners to conduct various pilot projects including the development of a bio-methane supply chain and certification framework to ensure compatibility with various sustainability standards and adherence to accounting framework under the United Nations Framework Convention of Climate Change and the International Maritime Organization.

The first bio-methane bunkering trial in Singapore under this partnership, based on the certification framework, will also be conducted with shipping company, CMA CGM, as part of this initiative.

MPA will also partner Haropa Port and the Port of Marseille-Fos to advance port call optimization and maritime digitalization. This includes trials with CMA CGM on ship-to-shore data exchange to automate and streamline port clearance processes, reduce manual documentation and improve the timeliness and accuracy of operational data using internationally recognized standards.

Both parties will also promote maritime innovation and entrepreneurship by encouraging maritime companies, investors and startups from both countries to participate in open innovation platforms such as the PIER71TM Smart Port Challenge, ZEBOX and Landing Pad.      

Technology LNG Coastal/Inland Bunkering Digitalization

Logistics News

