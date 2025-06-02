Subscribe
Port of Corpus Christi Completes Deepest, Widest Channel on Gulf Coast

June 2, 2025

© Port of Corpus Christi
© Port of Corpus Christi

Today, the Port of Corpus Christi announced the completion of the Ship Channel Improvement Project—now the deepest and widest draft channel along the Gulf Coast.

In 2017, the Port of Corpus Christi commenced work on the Ship Channel Improvement Project to deepen the channel to 54 feet (from 47 feet Mean Lower Low Water (MLLW)) and widen it to 530 feet (from 500 feet lower bay, 400 feet upper bay). The four-phase infrastructure project reinforced the Port’s status as America’s premier energy export gateway, driving economic growth and strengthening national energy security:

  • Capacity for additional volumes
  • Cost savings for exporters
  • Strengthened global competitiveness
  • Enhanced safety operations
  • Economic boost to South Texas
  • Port of Corpus Christi customers and port-related activity generates 95,000 jobs 
  • Environmental support

The strategically located port already is America’s largest export gateway for crude oil and liquefied natural gas, handling one billion barrels per day (over 50% of all U.S. crude oil exports) amid increasing energy demands and global trade tensions. 

The port’s expanded channel will accommodate larger, fully loaded crude oil and LNG carriers and more two-way traffic, making exports more efficient and cost-effective 

