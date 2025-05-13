Subscribe
Search

Barcelona to Get New Finished-Vehicle Logistics Terminal

May 13, 2025

Source: NYK
Source: NYK

NYK has been awarded a 27-year concession from the Port of Barcelona in Spain for a finished-vehicle logistics terminal at the port.

The new facility, scheduled to commence operations in 2027, will incorporate a fully automated multilevel parking system and utilize renewable energy.

NYK aims to position the port as an international hub for finished-vehicle logistics, catering for current and future demands in the Western Mediterranean and North African regions.

The facility is approximately 101,058 square meters and has a projected annual throughput of around 180,000 vehicles.

NYK plans to collaborate with International Car Operators N.V. to develop and introduce a fully automated, multilevel parking system at the port of Barcelona. This will eliminate the need for on-site driving within the facility. The aim is to reduce human errors and to enhance efficiency.

A solar power system will be installed at the terminal, with an annual power generation capacity expected to reach approximately 3,211 MWh. The electricity produced will be used directly within the terminal to help reduce the facility’s environmental impact.

NYK aims to continuously strengthen its presence at the Port of Barcelona, and more broadly across Spain and neighboring countries.

Ports Infrastructure Car Carriers

Related Logistics News

(Credit: Aptamus)

Aptamus Picks Aker Solutions’ Entr for LCO2 Terminal...
DP World and ATI invested approximately US$100 million on projects at Manila South Harbor. Credit: DP World

DP World, Asian Terminals Inc. Invest $100M to Boost...
Syria on Thursday signed a 30-year deal with French shipping and logistics group CMA CGM that includes building a new berth at Latakia port and investing another 230 million euros ($260 million) over the course of the partnership. Credit: Adobe Stock/Timon

Syria Signs New 30-Year Deal with CMA CGM
The CMA CGM Group welcomed the arrival of the first Indian flagged containership registered by a major foreign carrier, CMA CGM Vitoria, at Nhava Sheva Free port Terminal. Credit: CMA CGM

CMA CGM Welcomes its First Indian Flagged Vessel at Nhava...
Koverhar Harbour (Credit: Port of Hanko)

Finnish Port Set for Offshore Wind Overhaul
© Casa.da.Photo / Adobe Stock

Santos Port Anticipates Trade War Boom

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
Fernstrum

Video

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Logistics News

Barcelona to Get New Finished-Vehicle Logistics Terminal

Barcelona to Get New Finished-Vehicle Logistics Terminal

Phase 1 of Gdynia Quay Upgrade Complete

Phase 1 of Gdynia Quay Upgrade Complete

Egypt's Suez Canal Offers 15% Discount to Win Back Big Container Ships As Trade War Stabilizes

Egypt's Suez Canal Offers 15% Discount to Win Back Big Container Ships As Trade War Stabilizes

DynaMoor Mooring Put to the Test in Japan

DynaMoor Mooring Put to the Test in Japan

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Ocean shipping firm welcomes China-US tariff reprieve
Documents show that Venezuela has topped up its heavy naphtha stock ahead of the expiration date for licenses.
Abacus Storage rejects $1.2 Billion takeover bid