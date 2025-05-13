Barcelona to Get New Finished-Vehicle Logistics Terminal

NYK has been awarded a 27-year concession from the Port of Barcelona in Spain for a finished-vehicle logistics terminal at the port.

The new facility, scheduled to commence operations in 2027, will incorporate a fully automated multilevel parking system and utilize renewable energy.

NYK aims to position the port as an international hub for finished-vehicle logistics, catering for current and future demands in the Western Mediterranean and North African regions.

The facility is approximately 101,058 square meters and has a projected annual throughput of around 180,000 vehicles.

NYK plans to collaborate with International Car Operators N.V. to develop and introduce a fully automated, multilevel parking system at the port of Barcelona. This will eliminate the need for on-site driving within the facility. The aim is to reduce human errors and to enhance efficiency.

A solar power system will be installed at the terminal, with an annual power generation capacity expected to reach approximately 3,211 MWh. The electricity produced will be used directly within the terminal to help reduce the facility’s environmental impact.

NYK aims to continuously strengthen its presence at the Port of Barcelona, and more broadly across Spain and neighboring countries.



